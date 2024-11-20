Storetec Named As G-Cloud 14 Supplier For MDI Cloud Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MDI Cloud document and data management is G-Cloud 14 approved

Storetec joins G-Cloud 14, offering the secure, reliable MDI Cloud solution to streamline document and data management for the UK public sector.

HULL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Storetec, a leader in digitisation and data management solutions, is proud to announce its approval as a G-Cloud 14 supplier by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS). The approval enables Storetec to offer its innovative MDI Cloud platform on the G-Cloud 14 Digital Marketplace, supporting public sector organisations across the UK with secure, reliable, and cost-effective document and data management solutions.The G-Cloud 14 framework aims to simplify the procurement process for public sector organisations seeking trusted cloud-based solutions and services. Storetec's MDI Cloud platform is designed to provide clients with an intuitive and flexible approach to document and data management, offering features such as secure storage, global search, and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). The platform's inclusion on the G-Cloud 14 framework, Lot 2: Cloud Software, reflects its reliability, security, and alignment with the evolving needs of the public sector.Storetec's Chief Revenue Officer Nick Knight said,“We're delighted to be recognised as a G-Cloud 14 supplier, furthering our commitment to providing robust and secure document and data management solutions to the public sector. The G-Cloud framework is invaluable for public sector organisations looking to streamline their digital procurement.”The G-Cloud 14 listing ensures that public sector entities can continue to access MDI Cloud through a pre-approved, transparent procurement channel.Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2022/23, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £3.8 billion – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayersAbout StoretecStoretec is a leading provider of digitisation and data management solutions, committed to helping organisations achieve operational efficiency through secure, accessible, and scalable data solutions. Storetec's range of services ensures that clients across sectors can meet regulatory requirements and gain control of their document and data needs.For more information, visit storetec or contact:

