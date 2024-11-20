USD 43.1 Million Baby Nail Trimmer Market Value Cross By 2026 Top Players Such As - Zoli Inc., And Green Bell

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The baby nail trimmer size was valued at $23.9 million, is expected to reach $43.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Global Baby Nail Trimmer Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global baby nail trimmer market size was valued at $23.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $43.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 32.3% share of the baby nail trimmer market.The global baby nail trimmer market is majorly driven by the rise in concerns over child's hygiene, increase in per capita income of parents coupled with manufacturers' continuous efforts on extending its product offerings that cater to target customer requirements. Hence parent's rise in concern over baby hygiene has been an influential baby nail trimmer market trend in the recent past.Ask for sample copy of this report >> >Parents are always concerned about their newborn's hygiene factor at the same time they make sure their child's safety. Even when it comes to nail trimming or cutting, parents are extra conscious about the fact that their child doesn't incur any injury or abrasion during the process. Taking this customer perception into account, some of the key manufacturers in the global baby nail trimmer market, have been strategizing on improvising its product offerings by coming up with additional features and specifications. For instance, Safety First Sleepy Baby Nail Trimmers come with in-built LED light. The LED light provides enough vision for concerned parent to trim the infant's nails in a much more effective manner. Similarly, ZoLi another key brand operating the global baby nail trimmer market, have come up with electric baby nail trimmer. The battery-operated tool works by gently filing, rather than cutting. It features a cushioned, circular pad. The cushioned circular pad helps trimming of nails with ease. Thus, some of the key innovation initiated by manufacturers help trigger baby nail trimmer market growth in terms of value sales.There has been an increase in number of users in various social media sites with the rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the baby nail trimmer market strategize on promoting their products on these social media platforms. Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries, including baby care market, on imparting awareness about their product offerings among target customers on social media channels. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the global baby nail trimmer market sights critical opportunity in gaining traction among its target customers.The global baby nail trimmer market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into traditional and electric. By distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty store, and online store. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).Key Findings of the Study:In 2018, by product type the traditional segment accounted for around higher value baby nail trimmer market share.In 2018, by distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment accounted for higher baby nail trimmer market share.In 2018, by region, North America accounted for a prominent market share.Request For Customization :-Key players profiled in the baby nail trimmer industry includeBed Bath & Beyond IncBubs n TotsDorel Industries IncFridaGREEN BELL Co., LtdLittle Martin's DrawerMomadiseTOMY InternationalTung Ling Industrial Co., LtdZoLi IncTRENDING REPORTS :-Handheld Fans MarketHome Rehabilitation Products Market

