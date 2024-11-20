Tahir Raj Bhasin On ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ Character: Good Guy In A Really Bad Circumstance

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is gearing up for the second season of his streaming thriller show 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', has shared that while his lead character in the series is more dangerous this time, he sees him as someone who is very vulnerable and has been shaped because of circumstance.

The recently spoke with IANS, ahead of the release of his show, and shared insights to his role as he said,“Vikrant is someone who's very vulnerable, very raw, and very emotional. But then circumstances pushed him into a corner and he did certain things out of desperation in season one and in season two is when you see the consequences”.

He further mentioned,“I always saw Vikrant as like a stray dog. And if you meet a stray dog in the street and he walks by and you ignore him, he's fine. But if you go towards him and push him, he might be a little mean but if you start to threaten him, you might see a more manipulative for of him, a more in survival mode and that's what's happening to Vikrant. He's a good guy in a really bad circumstance”.

'Yeh Kaali kaali Ankhein' is a romantic crime thriller television series on Netflix created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The series also stars Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh in the lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Arunoday Singh and Brijendra Kala playing supporting roles

The season also sees the entry of Gurmeet Choudhary who is Purva's friend and vows to bring her back home safely. It's a deadly game of survival, and with Gurmeet Choudhary's powerful entry this season, the stakes only get higher.

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' season 2, is set to drop on November 22 on Netflix.