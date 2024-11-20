Amid Electricity Consumption Hike, Import Scheduled From Five Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, November 20, electricity consumption is increasing in Ukraine so the grid operator has scheduled imports from five countries for today.

That's according to NEC Ukrenergo , Ukrinform reports.

"Consumption is increasing. Today, November 20, as of 5:00, its level was 1.6% higher against the previous day, Tuesday, November 19. This is explained by the ongoing resumption of supplies to consumers blacked out after Russian shelling of Odesa. Emergency recovery works in the region are in progress," the statement says.

It is noted that on November 19, the daily consumption high was recorded in the evening at 6% higher than the previous day, November 18. This is explained by the application of a smaller volume of restrictions at this period.

Ukrenergo recalled that on Wednesday, November 20, in order to balance the power grid from 6:00 to 22:00, in most regions, hourly outages were in effect.

Electricity will be imported on Wednesday from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova with a total volume of 7,914 MWh, with maximum capacity in certain hours up to 837 MW.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy reported that power supplies were restored to 194,763 consumers who had been de-energized as a result of hostilities.

As reported earlier, due to the enemy's massive attack on the power system on Sunday, November 17, measures to cap electricity consumption for industrial and household consumers are temporarily in effect across Ukraine. Power supply was restored to some consumers in Odesa region.