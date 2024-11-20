Nobel Peace Prize winner, Iranian human rights advocate, Narges Mohammadi raises global concerns

(MENAFN) Nobel Peace Prize winner and Iranian human rights advocate, Narges Mohammadi, has raised global concerns after undergoing complex surgery to remove part of her right leg bone, following fears of cancer. Despite medical advice recommending that she be granted medical leave, Mohammadi was promptly returned to prison, putting her health at risk, according to human rights organizations.



More than 40 rights groups have urged the UN Human Rights Council to demand her release on health grounds, adding to the international pressure on Iran after Mohammadi's Nobel recognition. The 52-year-old activist is serving a 13-year and 9-month sentence on charges related to anti-government activities and conspiracy against state security.



Even after years of imprisonment and frequent arrests, Mohammadi has continued her human rights work, including supporting the protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death in 2022. While in prison, she has faced several health problems, including heart attacks, and was recently diagnosed with a bone lesion that could be cancerous, leading to the surgery. Despite this, she was sent back to prison just two days after the procedure, disregarding medical advice.



Her situation reflects the broader repressive environment in Iran, where activist Saeed Gharibi recently self-immolated in protest against his sentence, and a former journalist took his own life to protest government actions. Meanwhile, Iran continues to struggle with economic turmoil due to Western sanctions, fueling widespread dissatisfaction and government crackdowns. The potential return of Donald Trump to the White House adds to fears of heightened pressure on Iran.



The international community faces a crucial moment in advocating for the rights of Mohammadi and other activists, who remain at risk amid ongoing human rights violations.

