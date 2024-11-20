Article 370 Would Not Have Been Revoked Had PDP Not Joined Hands With BJP In 2014: NC Leader Wani
Date
11/20/2024 7:08:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Senior National conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani on Wednesday claimed that Articles 370 and 35A would not have been revoked in Jammu and Kashmir had the PDP not joined hands with the BJP in 2014 to form government in the erstwhile state.
He alleged that the Mehbooba Mufti-led party never thought of contributing to the development and progress of people in Jammu and Kashmir.
ADVERTISEMENT
“They never thought of how people will benefit and progress. They are trying to incite people,” Wani, an advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, said.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said the opposition party should do some introspection.
“Had they (PDP) not supported the BJP in 2014, we would not have lost Article 370 and Article 35A. We would also not have seen all this destruction that took place in the past 10 years,” Wani told reporters in reply to a question on the PDP alleging that the NC was not serious about the resolution passed in the Assembly earlier this month.
Read Also
Discussions On Restoring Art 370 'Irrelevant', Says LG Sinha
Congress Supported J&K Assembly Resolution On Statehood For Land, Jobs: Karra
“We will do what we have promised in our manifesto. They (PDP) are indulging in political chaos. They have always supported chaos, be it in 2008 or 2010. Then it came to haunt them in 2016,” he said referring to summer unrest in the Valley between 2008 and 2016.
Wani said the PDP has never thought of contributing to the development and progress of people and advised the opposition party to do some introspection.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN20112024000215011059ID1108906053
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.