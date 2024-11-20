BAE Systems To Provide Active Control Sidesticks For Jetzero's Next-Generation Sustainable Jet

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Active control sidesticks to provide unparalleled pilot experience and handling

ROCHESTER, UK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON:BA) will deliver and integrate next-generation active control sidesticks on JetZero's new blended-wing body aircraft, which is set to accelerate the path to a sustainable future in aviation.



Continue Reading

"This order is another significant step for BAE Systems in and furthers the pursuit of a greener tomorrow"

BAE Systems will deliver and integrate next-generation active control sidesticks on JetZero's new blended-wing body aircraft, which is set to accelerate the path to a sustainable future in aviation. (Credit: BAE Systems)

Post thi





Active control sidesticks give immediate and intuitive feedback directly into the pilot's hands, which enables them to safely make use of the aircraft's full flight envelope. Another significant benefit of this technology is the ability to link the controls electronically from pilot to pilot across the cockpit. This link enables both pilots to feel the forces and see the movement generated by the other. Active control sticks also require less complexity, weight, and volume than mechanically linked control sticks.

"This order is another significant step for BAE Systems in the aviation market and furthers the company's pursuit of a greener tomorrow," said Adam Taylor, business development & capability director at BAE Systems. "As the aerospace industry works diligently to lower emissions, we are proud to be part of JetZero's project to help further the industry's sustainability vision."

Finalising supplier contracts for the flight control systems is a significant milestone on our journey from design, to test, to demonstration," said Dan da Silva, chief operating officer for JetZero. "It's just the latest example of the steady progress JetZero is making toward building this airplane. BAE's reputation for excellence is well deserved, and we're so pleased to see their shared enthusiasm and belief in the blended wing airplane we're building at JetZero."

BAE Systems is a world leader in active inceptor technology with more than 30 years of experience. This technology has logged more than 1.4 million flight hours, flying on 16 different commercial and military aircraft around the world, including the first flights of the Embraer C-390 Millennium, Gulfstream G500 and G600, Lockheed Martin F-35, Boeing AH-64 Apache and Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion. Work on the JetZero program will be performed at the company's facility in Rochester, UK.

For more information, please contact:

Dan Palmer, BAE Systems

Mobile: 07789 618513

[email protected]



@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED