Justin Drake, Phd, Announced As Recipient Of Retpositive/Lungevity Research Award

Groundbreaking research goes beyond kinase inhibition to develop new approach for treating RET-positive cancers

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, and RETpositive are honored to announce the recipient of the RETpositive/LUNGevity Translational Research Award for RET-positive Cancer.

Changes in the RET gene are found in several cancers. RET rearrangements, in which a piece of the RET gene is fused to another gene, are found in 1% to 2% of non-small cell lung cancer. RET gene alterations are also seen in thyroid cancer and cancers of the colon, breast, and other organs. Currently, two RET tyrosine kinase inhibitors are approved for the treatment of cancers carrying the RET biomarker. However, tumors typically develop resistance to these treatments and begin to grow again. New classes of treatment are needed to treat patients living with RET-positive cancers.

Through this award, RETpositive, a patient-led advocacy group focused on increasing awareness and supporting research for RET-positive cancers, aims to invest in high-impact research that transforms the future for all patients diagnosed with RET-positive cancer.

"RET biomarkers are relatively rare and spread across many different cancer types – which makes it challenging to gather resources to support RET-directed research," said Hilary Hammell of RETpositive. "Through this partnership with LUNGevity, we are thrilled to support studies into a novel approach for treating patients with RET-positive cancer regardless of organ type."

The recipient of the 2024 RETpositive/LUNGevity Translational Research Award for RET-positive Cancer is:

Researcher:

Justin Drake, PhD

Institution:



University of Minnesota

Project:

Novel Protein Degraders for Treating RET-Positive Cancers

RET-specific tyrosine kinase inhibitors (which work by blocking the activity of the RET protein) have been a welcome tumor-agnostic treatment option for patients. However, tumors eventually develop resistance to these treatments and begin to grow again. To circumvent these resistance mechanisms, Dr. Drake and his research team

are leveraging a new technology, called PROTACs (PROteolysis Targeting Chimeras), which can be used to tag and subsequently degrade (or break down) a protein of interest – in this case, RET. This approach leverages the body's natural degradation process to break down RET proteins so that they cannot promote tumor growth. If successful, it will open a new avenue of treatment for patients living with RET-positive cancers.

"We are excited to partner with RETpositive for our first-ever pan-cancer research award focused on the development of new approaches to treating RET-positive cancers," said Upal Basu Roy, PhD, MPH, executive director of LUNGevity Research. "Tackling drug resistance by creating the foundation for a new approach to treating cancer could have broad implications for the RET-positive cancer community and beyond. These investments today bring hope for the future for so many."

About RETpositive

RETpositive is a 501(c)(3) patient-driven group that aims to improve the quality of life and life expectancy of RET-positive cancer patients through increased awareness, community support and advocacy, and medical research funding for RET-driven cancer. For more information about RETpositive, please visit



About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity, the nation's leading lung cancer organization, is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease-while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum.



Through

research , we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field.

Through

advocacy , we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs. Through

community , we educate, support, and connect people affected by lung cancer so that they can get the best healthcare and live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, Patient Gateways for specific types of lung cancer, a toll-free HELPLine for personalized support, international survivor conferences, and tools to find a clinical trial. All these programs are designed to help us achieve our vision-a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit



to learn more.



About Lung Cancer in the US



About 1 in 18 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 234,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, with a new diagnosis every 2.2 minutes.

It is estimated that close to 65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people with no tobacco exposure or only past tobacco exposure.

More lives are lost to lung cancer than to the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined. Only 27% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves to 64%.

