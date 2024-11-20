Iran’s ICCIMA, SEO hold meeting to explore ways for enhancing economic cooperation

(MENAFN) The heads of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) held a meeting on Sunday to explore avenues for enhancing cooperation and fostering economic development in Iran. The gathering, attended by provincial chamber heads, ICCIMA specialized committee leaders, and a group of economic operators, focused on addressing current economic challenges and finding solutions.



Samad Hassanzadeh, the head of ICCIMA, acknowledged the difficulties the Iranian has faced in recent years, particularly due to sanctions and other internal obstacles. He emphasized the importance of collaboration to drive the economy forward despite these challenges. Hassanzadeh highlighted the pivotal role of the stock market in supporting economic growth, stating that it should serve as a platform to mobilize people's capital for funding production units and economic projects without interference from other institutions. He stressed that the stock market is a key driver in generating value for the economy and facilitating the development of various sectors.



Hojatollah Seyedi, head of SEO, also recognized the critical role of the private sector, including the ICCIMA, in shaping the country’s economic landscape. He pointed out that the country's economy is largely influenced by the private sector and that its active involvement is essential for generating value and driving economic growth. Seyedi noted the pressures faced by Iran’s economy, including those caused by sanctions, corporate governance issues, and low productivity, which have led to a decline in capital formation and slowed economic growth.



Both leaders agreed on the need to address these challenges by enhancing cooperation between public and private sectors, improving the functioning of the stock market, and implementing policies that foster economic development. They also expressed a commitment to finding solutions to the structural issues hampering Iran’s economic growth and strengthening the role of the private sector in contributing to the country’s economic recovery.

MENAFN20112024000045015839ID1108906019