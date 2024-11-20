At CAGR Of 5.1%, In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Size Worth USD 1.87 Billion By 2032 | Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control is Growing Due to Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions and Infectious Diseases New York, USA, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview: The size of the in vitro diagnostics quality control market was evaluated to be USD 1.20 billion in 2023. The market is expected to flourish and grow from USD 1.26 billion in 2024 to USD 1.87 billion by 2032, showcasing a CAGR of 5.1% between 2024–2032. Market Introduction: Introduction to In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market The need for diagnostic laboratories has grown as a result of the high prevalence of conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and infectious diseases. To meet industry standards, boost procedure volume, and draw in more patients, many public and private laboratories go through laboratory accreditation processes. The demand for In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control (QC) products is expected to rise globally as more laboratories are established. The rising number of patient confidence is a result of the growing number of accredited clinical laboratories providing trustworthy IVD-based diagnostic services, which fuels the In vitro diagnostics quality control market's demand. Growth in the number of accredited clinical laboratories providing reliable IVD-based diagnostic services boosts patient confidence, which fuels market demand. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report: Market Report Scope and Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2024 USD 1.26 Billion Market value by 2032 USD 1.87 Billion CAGR 5.1% Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019–2022 Forecast Period 2024–2032

Top Players in In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market:

The In vitro diagnostics quality control market is characterized by a wide range of regional and international competitors competing for market share through geographic expansion, strategic alliances, and innovation. To meet the changing demands of healthcare providers, these businesses concentrate on developing innovative products that enhance safety, functionality, and cost-effectiveness.



Abbott Laboratories

Alpha-Tec Systems

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

CleanNA

Danaher Corporation

Fortress Diagnostics

Grifols, S.A.

Newland EMEA

Helena Laboratories Corporation

Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc.

Microbiologics

Microbix Biosystems

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Qnostics

Growth Driver for In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market:

Increased Infectious Disease and Chronic Illness Prevalence

The need for diagnostic testing and monitoring is greatly increased by the rising incidence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions. Rising geriatric populations, changing lifestyles, and urbanization are some of the factors contributing to the prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. Because IVDs are used to identify patients who need therapies or particular treatments, they are useful in precision medicine.

Increasing Technological Advancements in Diagnostic

In vitro diagnostics (IVD), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and point-of-care testing are examples of technological innovations that are speeding up turnaround times, improving test specificity, and expanding the range of conditions that can be detected. These developments will ultimately make more efficient and timely treatments simpler.

Regional Overview:

The research report provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America accounted for the largest share of the in vitro diagnostics quality control market in 2023 due to the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure comprising numerous hospitals, clinical laboratories, and research institutions that drive substantial demand for quality control products.

Frequent and accurate diagnostic testing is more important because chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer are so common in North America. New quality control techniques are also being developed and adopted thanks to the region's academic and research institutions' active research and development. These combined factors cement North America's leading position in the In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control Market.

Recent Market Developments:



In September 2023, NeoDx Biotech Labs, a startup based in Bengaluru, launched a real-time PCR-based diagnostic kit for Ankylosing Spondylitis, improving healthcare testing capabilities. The kit detects Human Leukocyte Antigen B27 in whole blood, aiding in early identification and treatment of related inflammatory disorders. In May 2024, Waters introduced a new software system,“Waters Connect,” for in-vitro diagnostics to fuel data integrity, accessibility, security, and compliance, which enables researchers to innovate effective medical tools in the market. It has the potential to reduce review time by around 50%, in line with its Waters TargetLynx software.





In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Segmentation:

By Product & Service:

Quality Control Products



Serum/Plasma Based Control

Whole Blood-Based Control

Urine Based Control Other Control



Data Management Solutions Quality Assurance Services

By Technology:



Immunochemistry

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Hematology

Coagulation/Hemostasis Other Technologies

By Manufacturer Type:

Third-Party Controls

Independent Controls

Instrument Specific Controls

Original Equipment Manufacturer Controls

By End User:



Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes Other End users

By Region:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America Report Coverage

