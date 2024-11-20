Xtract One Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the“Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced that it will release fiscal 2025 first quarter results after the close of trading on December 5, 2024. Peter Evans, Xtract One CEO and Director, and Karen Hersh, CFO and Corporate Secretary, will host a webcast and call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, December 6, 2024, to review the results for the three months ended October 31, 2024.

The webcast and presentation will be accessible on the Company's website, and the telephone number for the conference call is 844-481-3016 (412-317-1881 for international callers). Management will provide an overview of the interim financial results along with management's outlook for the business, followed by a question-and-answer period.

