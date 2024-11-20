Dataprana Confirms Intent To Co-Develop Its First AI Data Center In Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data center developer and operator Dataprana, (“Dataprana”) has signed a joint research and development (R&D) memorandum with DC Futureminds, Ltd. (“DCFM”) marking their intent to co-develop and construct Dataprana's first AI data center in Galveston County, Texas.

The signing ceremony took place at the Central Eurasia @Silicon Valley (CESV 2024) tech in San Francisco, where the CEOs of both Dataprana and DCFM signed the memorandum, marking the first milestone of their bilateral partnership. Among the notable guests present during the signing were Zhaslan Madiyev, the Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, along with other government officials.

The two companies have partnered together to commence the R&D process for the construction of a 1.5MW AI data center in Galveston County, south of Houston. The data center will be designed and built from the ground up with the latest infrastructure, supporting a full line of NVIDIA AI hardware.

To undertake this and future joint projects, a US-based joint-venture (JV) will be formed by the end of 2024. The JV will utilize DCFM's extensive data center R&D and blueprinting know-how, along with Dataprana's vast data center build out and management expertise. The 1.5MW pilot project is expected to be a catalyst for Dataprana's future AI expansion.

The data center is intended to serve as a showcase project, demonstrating Dataprana's ability to design and construct competitive offerings in the AI data center space, and will function as a live proof-of-concept to attract GPUaaS providers and other interested parties in need of expanded colocation space and bespoke data center solutions. In comparison to today's US market offerings, Dataprana intends to offer competitive, scalable AI data center solutions at significantly lower build out and operating costs per megawatt.

DCFM was established in 2024 by Dias Kadyrov and Yerkin Akpanbayev, IT and data center industry experts from Kazakhstan with over 15 years of experience in data center operations and management within the CIS region. Their expertise has led to the development of several successful data center projects in Astana, Almaty, and thirteen other cities across Central Asia. The 1.5MW AI data center represents their first major development in the United States.

Past projects developed by DCFM include various mixed-use data center designs and build outs, including the Government Agencies Data Center, constructed for the purpose of creating an effective, centralized model for the provision of IT services for Kazakh government agencies.

More about Dataprana:

Dataprana specializes in land and power acquisitions and delivers cutting-edge data centers and supporting infrastructure construction projects for various applications. Its use cases include cloud services, web hosting, various ML automation, generative AI and LLM, and digital asset mining.

Established in 2023, Dataprana currently has over 140MW in development and under due diligence for numerous projects, including our flagship 30MW immersion-cooled data center in La Marque, Texas.

Our dedicated team is made up of industry professionals with decades of relevant experience, contributing to our ongoing growth and development as we continue to expand our operations and service offerings in the United States.

Media Contact:

Kristina Karupovic

+1 (604) 803-2785

...