Worldline - Monthly Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Making Up The Share Capital


11/20/2024 7:02:02 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur : Worldline SA
Name and address of the Company : Tour Voltaire
1, Place des Degrés
92800 Puteaux
(code ISIN FR 0011981968)



Date d'arrêté des informations
Declaration date 		Nombre total d'actions composant le capital
Total number of shares
Nombre total de droits de vote

Total number of voting rights
31/10/2024 283 567 969
283,567,969 		Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 327 309 414
Number of theoretical voting rights : 327,309,414

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote

** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • Worldline - Voting rights and share capital - October 31 2024

