MADD Canada Partners With SGI And SLGA To Deliver Sober Driving Message To Saskatchewan Students

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGINA, Saskatchewan, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to promote road safety among youth, MADD Canada is launching its 2024-2025 School Program with Provincial Sponsors Saskatchewan Insurance (SGI) and Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) to educate students in the province about the dangers of impaired driving.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in over half of those crashes. Every year, thanks to the support of its sponsors, MADD Canada delivers life-saving and sober messages to students in Grades 7-12. These educational one-hour presentations reach thousands of students across the country and aim to reduce impaired driving among young people by delivering a powerful message about its impact. Additionally, the presentations equip youth with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

“Education is a powerful tool in the fight against impaired driving,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt.“Through our School Program, we aim to ensure that students understand the real-life consequences of impaired driving and the power they have to make a difference. We are grateful to our Provincial Sponsors SGI and SLGA for supporting the delivery of 30 and 60 presentations respectively.”

This year, the presentations include a fictionalized video narrative entitled One Last Dance which showcases the consequences of getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs. The presentations also include an interactive quiz, offering a more immersive experience for students. Following this, real-life stories from victims and survivors of impaired driving are shared. The presentations conclude with tools to help keep students safe from impaired driving.

“Although our province has made significant progress over the last decade, educating our youth continues to be one of the foremost tools in the fight against impaired driving,” said Alana Ross, Minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.“Through this program, MADD Canada is delivering a vital message to students about how responsible choices can save lives.”

The School Program's provincial launch will be held today at Scott Collegiate in Regina where students will attend a special screening of One Last Dance.



The School Program will be available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school's preference. Following the presentation, schools receive an Educators' Guide and a School Kit with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

To view a clip of MADD Canada's School Program, please visit: .

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit .



About Saskatchewan Government Insurance

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is the province's self-sustaining auto insurance fund. SGI is the traffic safety advocate for the province and the administrator of the Traffic Safety Act. Visit: .



About the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) is responsible for the control and regulation of liquor, gaming and cannabis across the province. Visit: .

