(MENAFN) Russia’s central has outlined its plan to start cutting interest rates in 2025, as Governor Elvira Nabiullina shared in a statement to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Tuesday. She noted that the bank’s monetary policy has been focused on combating high inflation, which has remained a persistent issue for four consecutive years. Despite these challenges, the central bank aims to bring inflation down to between 4 percent and 4.5 percent next year, with the expectation that it will stabilize at 4 percent in the long run, provided no external shocks occur.



Nabiullina emphasized that the central bank would consider implementing gradual rate cuts starting in 2025 if inflation continues to decrease as expected. She also highlighted the current economic situation, noting that Russia’s unemployment rate has dropped to a historic low of 2.4 percent. However, a concerning 73 percent of enterprises report a lack of employment, which negatively impacts production. This paradox is being exacerbated by the high interest rate environment, which remains a challenge for businesses.



The governor also pointed out that by adhering to a tight monetary policy, Russia’s central bank aims to avoid the risk of stagflation, a situation where high inflation and unemployment occur simultaneously. She suggested that continuing to reduce inflationary pressures while preventing economic stagnation would be key to maintaining economic stability and growth in the coming years.



In response to these economic challenges, the central bank recently raised its policy rate by 200 basis points to a historic 21 percent on October 25. This rate hike is an indication that the central bank remains vigilant in managing inflation, signaling that additional rate increases may be possible if needed to ensure economic stability. However, Nabiullina’s comments about future rate cuts reflect a more cautious outlook as inflation begins to ease.

MENAFN20112024000045015839ID1108905957