Samsung Sets New Benchmark in TV Security with FIPS 140-3 Certification

Samsung Co., Ltd. announced that its proprietary cryptography module, Samsung CryptoCore, has earned the prestigious FIPS 140-3 certification from the National Institute of Standards and (NIST). This certification underscores Samsung’s commitment to providing industry-leading security and data protection for Smart TV users.



“As home entertainment systems become more connected, it becomes critical for companies to safeguard the personal data that enables the seamless connectivity enjoyed by so many,” said Yongjae Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of the R&D Team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “By integrating the FIPS 140-3-certified CryptoCore into our Smart TVs, Samsung is taking our commitment to secure home entertainment a step further and ensuring that our users can freely experience the value of our products.”



Beginning in 2025, Samsung CryptoCore will be fully integrated into Tizen OS, Samsung’s Smart TV operating system, enhancing the security of key products such as TVs, monitors and digital signage. With Samsung CryptoCore embedded in Tizen OS, personal data linked to Samsung accounts will be securely encrypted, SmartThings authentication information will be protected from external hacking threats and content viewed on TVs will benefit from enhanced copyright protection.



Since 2015, Samsung has equipped its Smart TVs with Samsung Knox, a security platform that has earned Common Criteria (CC) certification for 10 consecutive years. But with its newly acquired FIPS 140-3 certification, Samsung has strengthened its defenses against hacking and data breaches even further, proactively protecting personal information with advanced encryption technology.



Recognized by governments in 10 countries, the FIPS 140-3 certification requires comprehensive testing of cryptographic modules to ensure their security, integrity, and reliability. For users, this means Samsung Smart TVs offer cutting-edge protection against privacy breaches, allowing them to enjoy their content, connect smart devices, and engage with IoT services securely and without concerns.



