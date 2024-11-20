The “EU Organic Food – Good Choice" Campaign Hosts Press Event in Dubai to Promote European Organic Food

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE, 20 November 2024: A press event was held at The Barnyard restaurant in Dubai as part of the "EU Organic Food – Good Choice" informational and promotional campaign, co-funded by the European Union.



Organized alongside The Middle East Organic & Natural Products Expo 2024, the event focused on promoting the program, its priorities, and its completed and planned activities to popularize European organic food in the United Arab Emirates.



During the event, Jolanta Lyska, Director General of the Polish National Association of Processors and Producers of Organic Products "Polska Ekologia," presented the program's key objectives and priorities, such as fostering cooperation with importers and distributors in the region. She also outlined future plans, including a study visit to Poland scheduled for December and activities within the "Restaurant Week" initiative in the UAE in 2025.



Representatives of European organic food producers also gave brief presentations, highlighting the high production standards and nutritional value of their products. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy a tasting of European organic products, including herbal teas, fruit juices, and grain-based goods, which allowed them to experience the exceptional taste and quality of European organic food firsthand.



The event was attended by local journalists, influencers, and representatives of the food sector in the UAE. It provided a platform for exchanging experiences and establishing new business relationships.



One of the attendees, Tamam Y. I. Abdullah, a chef, food blogger, and influencer from the UAE, shared her impressions: "This was an amazing experience! The atmosphere was inspiring thanks to the exceptional guests. The presentations were extremely engaging, and the food served was of the highest quality. The team representing the project was incredibly friendly and professional."



The next major event within the "EU Organic Food – Good Choice" campaign will be the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), taking place at the end of November.



"European organic food is a choice aligned with responsibility for the future of health, the environment, and local communities," said Jolanta Lyska. "Our products meet the strict European standards for organic food production, giving consumers confidence that they are receiving high quality goods produced with respect for the natural environment. We are grateful for the opportunity to build relationships with partners in the UAE and to work together towards a future founded on better food choices."





