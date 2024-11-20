Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Organizes 2024 Forum for Giftedness Identification and Development

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 19 November 2024: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences held Hamdan Forum for Giftedness Identification and Development today at UAE University in Al Ain. The forum, themed "Interaction among Education, Industry, and International Partnerships in Giftedness Identification and Development", gathered participants to explore and advance collaboration among sectors in support of talent growth.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Foundation, highlighted that the forum aims to strengthen collaboration between educational, industrial, and international partners to support the development of gifted individuals. Attendees included a distinguished group of academics, experts, and students committed to nurturing talent. Dr. Al Suwaidi emphasized that the forum provided a comprehensive platform for discussing key issues and challenges related to identifying and fostering talent, emphasizing the importance of investing in gifted individuals as a cornerstone of a prosperous future.



“Identifying and developing talent is a strategic priority for the Hamdan Foundation,” said Dr. Al Suwaidi. “We believe in the power of cross-sector collaboration to achieve this goal. The forum seeks to enhance joint efforts between education and industry to support gifted individuals, build their skills, and empower them to achieve excellence across various fields.”

His Excellency added, “This forum represents an important step in shaping a new generation of leaders and innovators capable of guiding the future. We are committed to creating an optimal environment for developing talent and providing full support through innovative programs and initiatives focused on enhancing abilities and skills.”

The forum featured a keynote session titled "Talent from School to University: Guiding Towards Future Readiness", delivered by Dr. Alaa El-Din Abdelhamid, Professor of Measurement, Evaluation, and Statistics at Aswan University in Egypt. A panel discussion followed, with leading specialists and academics exchanging ideas on fostering interaction across sectors to support and nurture gifted individuals.

Additionally, the forum included specialized workshops on best practices in identifying and developing talent. Among these was a workshop titled "Challenges and Opportunities for Talent Development in the Digital Age" and another focused on the "Space Science Enrichment Program for Gifted Students". Various presentations showcased practical projects and case studies aimed at fostering innovation and creativity among youth.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony honoring participants and keynote speakers, recognizing their significant contributions to advancing talent development efforts. Attendees praised the forum as a vital platform for enhancing cross-sector collaboration and inspiring initiatives to support and nurture gifted individuals.







