2024 Global Healthy Longevity Conference Successfully Held

Shenzhen from 15-17 November. Under the theme "The Healthy Longevity Era: Technology-driven Anti-Aging," the conference combined exhibitions and forum presentations to explore key topics, such as AI-driven anti-aging technologies, the integration of food and in anti-aging, and advancements in aging biomarker detection. The event promoted the integrated development of the entire anti-aging chain, contributing valuable insights and solutions to support global healthy longevity. Over a hundred experts, scholars, and industry leaders from countries, such as China, Germany, the UK, Singapore, Russia, and other countries and regions attended the conference, with total attendance exceeding 100,000 both on-site and online.

Anti-Aging Promoting Association, and co-hosted by the School of Medicine of Southern University of Science and Technology, the Market Working Committee of the China Anti-Aging Promoting Association, the China Bioengineering Society Science and Technology Innovation China Committee, and the Guangzhou Anti-Aging Key Laboratory, among other organizations. Yunjian Medical served as the strategic partner of the event.

Keynote Highlights

Professor Songling Wang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, emphasized that population aging has become a global trend. He stressed the urgent need to address this challenge and improve the overall health of the population.

Professor Ronggui Cao, former Vice Minister of the Ministry of Health of China, emphasized that technological innovation, industry integration, consumption upgrading, and policy support are accelerating progress in the field. He noted that national priorities on health are providing significant momentum to the sector.

Professor Hartmut Michel, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry in 1988, highlighted the potential of research into protein localization within cells and the establishment of the "Human Cell Atlas" will revolutionize disease diagnosis, health monitoring, and treatment.

Professor Jian-Kang Zhu, an academician of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, pointed out that intervening in aging is more important than treating individual age-related diseases. He argued that the future of medicine is shifting from disease treatment to disease prevention, with healthy diets representing the most practical and safest intervention for aging to date.

Professors Wenbin Li (Beijing Tiantan Hospital), Christine Yuan Huang (Director of the Hong Kong Longevity Medical Center and CEO of QuantumLife), Peter Fedichev (CEO of GeroAI in Singapore), Vincenzo Sorrentino (Assistant Professor at the National University of Singapore), and Boris Djordjevic (Director of the 199 Longevity Clinic and Research Institute in the UK) each shared their perspectives on health longevity.

Panel Discussion and Key Initiatives

The conference featured the panel discussion on the topic "Healthy Longevity Innovation from Bench to Bedside-West Meets East". Chaired by Dr. Christine Yuan Huang, the panel included Professors Hartmut Michel, Jian-Kang Zhu, Zhou Songyang and Limin Chen. Discussions focused on the challenges, opportunities, global collaboration strategies, and promising future technologies. Especially, Prof. Hartmut Michel addressed the importance of epigenetic changes in the aging process and expressed his expectations of related technologies to be developed.



During the conference, the Anti-Aging Visual Assessment Public Welfare Project, supported by Yunjian Medical, was officially launched. Moreover, two important initiatives: the compilation of the "Consensus on Aging Biomarker Detection Practice" and the "Guidelines for Anti-Aging Effectiveness Evaluation of Nutritional Supplements" were held at the conference.

ZAODX is the co-organizer of the conference.

