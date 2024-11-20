National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Will Host Its Annual NRB International Christian Media Convention February 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Troy A. Miller and the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) , a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers, will host its annual NRB International Christian Media Convention , the largest nationally and internationally recognized event serving Christian media professionals on February 24-27, 2025, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.The 2024 NRB Convention welcomed nearly 5,000 Christian media professionals, including 268 international attendees from 45 countries outside the United States. The annual NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event serving Christian media professionals. The exhibit floor comprises hundreds of organizations utilizing over 50,000 square feet of space to showcase goods, services, and technology solutions tailored to the Christian media marketplace.Members of the press are invited to cover the 2025 NRB International Christian Media Convention, February 24-27, 2025, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. The Press application is available here.Press registration is available exclusively to working members of the press whose principal purpose of attendance is to produce news reports or features about NRB Convention. Please note that submitting an application for press registration does not guarantee that press credentials will be granted. Applicants will be advised of the status of their application within 14 days. Please carefully review the updated 2025 application guidelines to determine your Press registration eligibility.About NRBNRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB's mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at .About the NRB ConventionThe annual NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications. The dynamic and award-winning Exposition consists of hundreds of organizations and is an active marketplace for those seeking products and services to enhance their organization. The next Convention will be held February 24-27, 2025, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Grapevine, Texas. For more information, go to .About: Troy A. MillerA senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, Troy A. Miller was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller's leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.Miller served with distinction in the US Navy from 1983-1988, including time assigned to the Naval Engineering Command at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS. Miller was part of the commissioning crew of USS Bunker Hill. He worked for personal computer company Gateway, Inc. for ten years and was involved in leading several business startups, including Gateway's expansion into Europe and Asia, new manufacturing facilities, and global information technology application strategy. He served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. Miller has spoken at seminars on strategic business planning, information technology integration, organizational development, and Christian apologetics, as well as training pastors in the Far East.

