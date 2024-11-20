Rising Wines Collective Wins 2024 Oregon Entrepreneurs Award For Early-Stage Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rising Wines Collective earns the 2024 Oregon Entrepreneurs Award, recognized for its groundbreaking early-stage innovation in the wine industry.

- Cori Omundson

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rising Wines Collective, an Oregon-based winery and direct-to-consumer marketplace, is delighted to announce that its founders, Cori Omundson and Sandra Everingham, were honored with the prestigious 2024 Oregon Entrepreneurs Award in the Early-Stage category. Competing against more than 260 companies across Oregon, Rising Wines Collective's innovative model for elevating small craft wine producers and connecting them with dedicated wine enthusiasts beyond the tasting room has earned it this distinguished accolade.

The award, presented by the Oregon Entrepreneurs Network (OEN), celebrates companies that show outstanding promise and growth potential in their early stages. Rising Wines Collective stands out for its mission to reshape how small-production wines are discovered, purchased, and appreciated. With a vision to become the go-to online marketplace for these hidden gems, Rising Wines Collective provides a much-needed sales channel that supports smaller producers who often lack visibility in mainstream wine distribution.

“We are absolutely thrilled and deeply grateful for this recognition from Oregon's vibrant entrepreneurial community,” said founders Cori Omundson and Sandra Everingham.“Our hearts are full of appreciation for the support we've received from OEN and the larger Oregon community. We're passionate about building a new kind of marketplace that doesn't just sell wine but tells the story behind each bottle. This award underscores the importance of celebrating unique, craft winemakers, and we're excited to put our growth plans into action.”

Rising Wines Collective connects a loyal base of wine explorers-passionate individuals seeking authenticity, flavor, and craftsmanship in every glass-with a curated selection of small-batch wines they might only find when traveling to wine country. The company's personalized e-commerce platform not only brings visibility to artisanal winemakers but also cultivates a community that values tradition, innovation, and exploration. Each wine offered by Rising Wines Collective embodies the spirit of its maker, inviting consumers to experience the diversity and artistry of small-production winemakers.

The team at Rising Wines Collective would also like to congratulate the other brilliant finalists, 360 Sierra and Radious, for their achievements. Each company exemplifies the spirit of innovation and dedication that makes Oregon a thriving hub for entrepreneurship.

About Rising Wines Collective

Rising Wines Collective was founded on a mission to become the D2C go-to online marketplace to discover small-production wine by connecting wine enthusiasts with a community of curated small-production winemakers. Rising Wines Collective is redefining wine buying for a new generation of enthusiasts who value both quality and authenticity by making the wine world more accessible and inclusive through an innovative and personalized technology-driven experience. To learn more and explore the curated selection of wines, visit .



Rising Wines Collective

Contact:

Rising Wines Collective

Email: ...

Cori Omundson

Rising Wines

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.