He Is Stronger: Zelensky On Whether Trump Can Force Putin To End War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine believes that the Russian dictator Vladimir is weaker than the United States, which has more opportunities to stop Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader said this in an interview with Fox News , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky emphasized that is the only way to end the war.

When asked whether Putin can make a decision on ending the war, Zelensky said: "I am sure that as of today a lot depends on Putin, really. He can do that. He can be willing to end this war."

However, according to the head of the Ukrainian state, it depends much more on the USA: "Putin is weaker than the United States of America. The president of the United States of America has the strength, authority and weapons, and he can lower energy prices. By the way, I heard a signal in the media from President Trump that he mulls lowering energy prices, those of oil, and this needs to be done."

Ukraine may lose war if U.S. cuts aid –

When asked if the Ukrainian leader hopes that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump can influence Putin to end the war, Zelensky said that "it will not be simple." "But I think, if the U.S. uses all the opportunities that it has, then yes, he will be able to do so," said the president.

"Because he (Trump - ed.) is much stronger than Putin. He is stronger. The United States is stronger. Economy is stronger. Big money. The United States has a very large influence," Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the process of establishing contacts with Donald Trump's team is underway.

The head of state confirmed the reports about the trip of his Office chief Andriy Yermak to the USA.