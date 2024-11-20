Madrid Closes Embassy In Kyiv Over Looming Russian Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Spanish embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday shut down due to fears of a possible major Russian on Ukrainian territories, according to Spanish TV.

The embassy posted an e-mail informing Spanish nationals in Ukraine that it would suspend its services today due to a growingly looming Russian airstrike on Ukraine, the TV added.

The embassy recommended that nationals should keep a low profile, follow relevant guidelines from local authorities and go to shelters if necessary.

This came only a day after Ukraine had hit a Russian weapons arsenal with US-made ATACMS missiles that it fired across the border for the first time. (end)

