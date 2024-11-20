Madrid Closes Embassy In Kyiv Over Looming Russian Attack
Date
11/20/2024 6:04:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
MADRID, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Spanish embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday shut down due to fears of a possible major Russian airstrike on Ukrainian territories, according to Spanish TV.
The embassy posted an e-mail informing Spanish nationals in Ukraine that it would suspend its services today due to a growingly looming Russian airstrike on Ukraine, the TV added.
The embassy recommended that nationals should keep a low profile, follow relevant guidelines from local authorities and go to shelters if necessary.
This came only a day after Ukraine had hit a Russian weapons arsenal with US-made ATACMS missiles that it fired across the border for the first time. (end)
hnd
MENAFN20112024000071011013ID1108905789
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.