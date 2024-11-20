Hygrozyme® Celebrates 50 Years Of Innovation By Doubling Down On Agriculture And Cultivation Industries 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELTA, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pioneering the Future of Crop Cultivation

To celebrate 50 years of innovation, Hygrozyme, a proudly Canadian manufacturer, is launching their eagerly awaited Nutrient A & B completing its eco-friendly line of crop nutrient, enhancement and protection products. While many manufacturers are pulling back into and cultivation, Hygrozyme is reinforcing its commitment. Over the past 5 years, Hygrozyme has successfully launched six new products with more expected imminently.

Hygrozyme products help cultivators unleash the full genetic potential of their plants. They cater to the unique needs of every grower, every crop and cultivar by providing consistent inputs for every phase of plant development. Hygrozyme's line is suitable for use in all grow mediums, is compatible with external products and performs well in grows of all sizes, from hobby grower gardens to large commercial facilities.

Amir Banimostafavi, CEO of Hygrozyme, says,“We take pride in doing everything in-house-from R&D to production and shipping-ensuring our growers receive the absolute best in every bottle we produce. Our mission, 'Growing together for a sustainable future,' fuels everything we do and has been the driving force behind our company for the past 50 years. Our core values of social responsibility, innovation, partnerships, commitment, and opportunity inspire us to create high-quality, consistent solutions for growers. We are proud to say that many of our growers have gone on to win some of the most prestigious growing competitions using our products.”

Hygrozyme's longtime customer, Scott Rutledge of StoneGrove, a craft producer in B.C., says this about working with Hygrozyme“At StoneGrove we are committed to cultivation with a minimal environmental footprint, focusing on socially responsibly grown crops. When making the decision on what companies to align with, we first look to work with other Canadian businesses that share our same ethics and moral values. Hygrozyme has been a staple in our garden for many years, bringing a healthy balance to our root zone, while boosting beneficial microbes and increasing essential nutrient flow. We wouldn't grow without it!”

With extensive expertise, cutting-edge research and development capabilities, a state-of-the-art laboratory, and an advanced, high-tech manufacturing facility, Hygrozyme delivers exceptional formulations that consistently exceed customer expectations.

The full lineup, available through retailers and distributors across Canada, now includes Hygrozyme, Hygroben, Hyclean, Hyshield, and just in time for the company's 50th anniversary, Nutrient A & B. Hygrozyme is accepting applications for commercial trials on a limited basis for qualified applicants. Reach out today to discuss yours.

Hygrozyme contact: Leanne Spalek, 1.604.940.9922 ext. 124, ...