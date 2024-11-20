Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA. Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024 End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025 Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 13/11/2024 580 000 64.88 37 627 442 14/11/2024 215 020 64.60 13 891 195 15/11/2024 38 758 66.12 2 562 652 18/11/2024 - 0.00 - 19/11/2024 10 000 70.12 701 189 Previous Transactions 8 889 906 Accumulated to date 9 733 684 66.17 644 037 928





Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 23 816 189 shares, corresponding to 1.19% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on .





Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





