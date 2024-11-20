BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of dual global crises-climate change and nature loss-green and low-carbon development has emerged as an urgent priority. According to

Zhao Liang, Project Coordinator of Policy Advocacy and Greening BRI at the World Wide Fund for Nature, the unsustainable use of the planet's resources has pushed ecosystems to the brink, with 2023 recorded as the hottest year in history and wildlife populations plummeting by over two-thirds globally.

China Matters' Feature: Green and Low-Carbon Development - A Path Toward Sustainability

"Green and low-carbon development is no longer an abstract concept. It's an imperative for building a sustainable future that benefits people, the climate, and nature," Zhao emphasized during a recent discussion in the Keywords to Understand China

series.

China has taken significant steps both domestically and internationally to advance this mission. Domestically, the country has pioneered initiatives such as the national park system to protect endangered species like the giant panda and established an "Ecological Redline" system safeguarding over one-third of its land area. These measures have yielded positive outcomes, including the reclassification of the giant panda from "endangered" to "vulnerable" on the IUCN Red List.

China's investments in green technology have also reshaped global energy landscapes. Innovations in solar, wind, and electric vehicles have reduced energy costs by over 70%, accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.

On the international stage, China has fostered collaboration through projects such as the Cattle Hill Wind Farm in Tasmania, Australia, which powers 60,000 homes, and the solar plant in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, which meets 30% of local power needs. These efforts not only address energy demands but also create jobs and enhance local capacities.

Zhao underlined that climate change and nature loss are global challenges requiring collective action. "China's initiatives, from reforestation programs to international green technology cooperation, exemplify how nations can unite to confront these crises," he stated, calling for strengthened global partnerships.

Through green and low-carbon development, China is contributing to a more sustainable and harmonious future, where economic progress aligns with ecological preservation.

