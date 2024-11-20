Retail Iot Applications Analysis Report 2024-2028 With In-Depth Profiles Of 175+ Key Players

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The untapped market potential is vast and growth is showing no signs of slowing down. The report forecasts that global shipments of display screens for digital signage will grow from 21.2 million units in 2023 at a CAGR of 11.6 percent to reach 36.6 million units by 2028.
Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail IoT Applications - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report forecasts that the installed base of cellular POS terminals will grow at a CAGR of 7.8 percent between 2023 and 2028 to reach 200.3 million units at the end of the period, driven especially by growth in emerging markets. Digital signage solutions have found their way into nearly every possible vertical market and a wide variety of application areas.
The retail industry is an important vertical for cellular IoT connectivity with 147.9 million cellular connections today and a total addressable market size of over 372 million POS terminals, ATMs, vending machines, parking meters, digital signs and fare collection devices worldwide. The report forecasts that the number of cellular IoT connections in the retail industry will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0 percent to reach 217.7 million connections worldwide in 2028.
Shipments of cellular IoT devices will at the same time increase at a CAGR of 6.2 percent from 57.9 million units in 2023 to 78.2 million units in 2028. Cellular IoT technology enables devices such as POS terminals and ATMs to be used at new locations where fixed line connectivity is unavailable or impractical. The technology has a more transformational effect on markets such as vending and parking, where machine operators need to reorganise their operations in order to benefit from the availability of real-time information.
Cellular IoT connections in the retail industry reached 147.9 million in 2023
The installed base of connected vending machines in North America reached 2.3 million units at the end of 2023, whereas the corresponding figure for EU27+3 was 1.8 million units. The North American market has reached a state of maturity with a penetration rate of over 71.2 percent. Europe is meanwhile still in an early stage with a penetration rate of around 42.5 percent.
However, vending is also one of the fastest-growing segments for connectivity solutions in the retail industry, driven by demand for cashless payment and vending telemetry solutions. The North American market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 percent between 2023 and 2028, reaching 2.8 million connected vending machines at the end of the period. Similarly, the European market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.9 percent to reach 3.0 million connections by 2028.
The parking industry has been one of the earliest adopters of IoT communications technology. Today, approximately 67 percent of the world's 652,000 multi-space meters are connected primarily to cellular networks. This penetration rate will continue to increase steadily throughout the foreseeable future, as nearly all new multi-space meter deployments have connectivity as a requirement.
In contrast, connectivity has only recently become an optional feature in single space meters and today only 16 percent of the single-space meters in the world are connected. However, connected single-space meters have recently had a breakthrough in the North American market, where mixed deployments that comprise both single-space and multi-space meters are becoming increasingly common.
The share of single-space meters that incorporate connectivity is now growing rapidly and expected to reach 32 percent by 2028. Cellular connectivity has become a very popular option for POS terminals and was incorporated in 52 percent of the devices shipped in 2023. Wireless technology has an important role in facilitating the global adoption of electronic payments, as it enables the rollout of POS terminals to many new market segments as well as regions where the fixed line telecommunications infrastructure is less developed.
Cellular connectivity is very useful for applications such as temporary signs and in locations where access to fixed line communications is not available or costly to obtain. However, cellular is expected to remain a niche connectivity technology due to the higher costs associated with the technology, especially in bandwidth intensive applications.
Cellular connectivity is incorporated in close to 0.3 million fare collection devices worldwide today, such as on-board ticket vending machines, stationary vending machines and handheld ticket sales terminals. The report anticipates that the market potential for cellular connectivity in public transport will expand as account-based fare collection systems gain ground and increase the need for real-time communications. However, the number of fare-collection devices incorporating cellular connectivity is likely to remain relatively modest, as many fare collection devices can share a communications line with other equipment.
Highlights from the report
Insights from 50 new executive interviews with market leading companies. Overview of the payment, vending, digital signage, parking, transport ticketing and ATM industries. Summary of industry trends and developments in each vertical market segment. Updated in-depth profiles of 176 key players in the retail industry. Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics. Perspectives on the impact of emerging mobile payment services. Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2028.
Retail IoT Applications Forecasts and Conclusions
Market trends and drivers
Uptake of wireless IoT in POS terminals is steady while NFC is ubiquitous.. ATMs in offsite locations benefit from cellular connectivity. The case for vending telemetry and business intelligence improves The parking meter industry continues to lead the adoption of wireless IoT .. ABT-systems catalyse demand for cellular connectivity in public transport.. The digital signage market expands
Market forecasts
POS terminals ATMs Vending machines Parking meters Public transport ticketing Digital Signage
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 POS Terminals and ATMs
1.1 The card payments industry
1.2 Payment infrastructure
1.3 Evolution of electronic payments
1.4 POS terminal vendors
Anfu BBPOS Bitel Castles Technology Centerm Dspread Technology Equinox Payments Fiserv ID Tech Ingenico Itron Electronics JTact Landi MoreFun Newland Payment Technology New POS Nexgo (Xinguodu) PAX Technology Sunmi SZZT Electronics TopWise UIC Payworld Vanstone Electronic Verifone
1.5 ATM manufacturers and connectivity solution providers .
Contour Networks (JCI US) Diebold Nixdorf Digi International DPL Group Hyosung Innovue NCR Atleos OptConnect Triton Systems
2 Vending Machines
2.1 Overview of the vending machine industry
2.2 Vending industry players
2.3 Payment systems
2.4 Vending telemetry and software
2.5 Connected vending machines
2.6 Vending telemetry and cashless payment solution providers
aiKATE (VendLOG) Boost inc Cantaloupe CCV Enginko Ingenico InHand Networks MatiPay Mecsel N-and Group (IVS Group) Nayax Parlevel Systems (365 Retail Markets) PayRange Payter ProstoPay Silkron SmartNow SmVend Telemetron Televend (INTIS) UPPay Vendon Vendotek Vendwatch Telematics Vianet Group
2.7 Vending machine manufacturers
Automated Merchandising Systems Azkoyen Group Bianchi Vending Crane Payment Innovations (Crane NXT) EVOCA Group FAS International Fastcorp Vending Fuji Electric Jofemar Kimma LE Vending Magex Micron Smart Vending Rheavendors Group Royal Vendors SandenVendo Seaga Sielaff TCN Group Unicum Westomatic Wittern Group XY Vending
2.8 Vending operators
Aramark Asahi Group Canteen Chi Forest Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Coca-Cola Europacific Partners DyDo Group Fenge Shishi (SF Express) Ito En IVS Group Kirin Nongfu Spring Selecta Sodexo Suntory Group UBOX Want Want Group
3 Parking Meters
3.1 The parking industry
3.2 Connected parking meters
3.3 Parking solution vendor profiles
Blinkay CAME Parkare Group CivicSmart Digitalparking Ditech Duncan Solutions Flowbird Group Hectronic IEM IPS Group LocoMobi MacKay Meters METRIC Meypar POM T2 Systems VenTek International
3.4 Private parking operators
4 Public Transport Ticketing
4.1 Modal split of passenger transport
4.2 Bus and rail fleets
4.3 Fare collection systems
4.4 Fare collection system vendors
Bytemark (Siemens Mobility) Conduent Cubic Transportation Systems FARA (Modaxo) Flowbird Group Hitachi Rail (Thales GTS) Indra INIT IVU Traffic Technologies Masabi Ridango Scheidt & Bachmann Ticketer Trapeze Group (Modaxo) Tri Star Group Vix Technology
5 Digital Signage
5.1 Overview of the digital signage industry
5.2 The digital signage value chain
5.3 Application areas
5.4 Evolution of the digital signage industry
5.5 Media player vendors
Advantech AOPEN Arrow Electronics BrightSign Giada IAdea IBASE Rikomagic Shuttle
5.6 Display screen vendors
DynaScan Technology Elo Touch Solutions Goodview (CVTE Group) Hisense Group iiyama Leyard and Planar LG Electronics Panasonic PPDS (Philips) ProDVX Samsung Electronics Sharp NEC Display Solutions Sony Vestel Group
5.7 Content management system providers
Appspace Broadsign International Creative Realities Deneva (ICON Multimedia) Dise (Vertiseit) easescreen Grassfish (Vertiseit) Intuiface Korbyt Mood Media Mvix Navori Labs PADS4 (NDS) Poppulo Rise Vision (AUO Display Plus) Scala (STRATACACHE) Signagelive Spectrio STRATACACHE Telelogos Uniguest Visual Art ZetaDisplay
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN20112024004107003653ID1108905747
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.