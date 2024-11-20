Shooting Ranges Market Projected Expansion To $2.5+ Billion Market Value By 2031, With A 8.3% CAGR From 2022 To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) By end-user, the military segment is projected to lead the global shooting ranges owing to a higher CAGR.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global shooting range market size was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Download Sample of Research Report -The global shooting ranges market is analyzed across type, product type, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.By type, the indoor shooting range segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global shooting ranges market revenue. The outdoor shooting range segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.By product type, the fixed targets segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global shooting ranges market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The virtual simulators segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period. The moving targets segment is also discussed in the report.Procure Complete Research Report -By end user, the military segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fourths of the global shooting ranges market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The civil segment is also analyzed through the study.By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global shooting ranges market revenue. LAMEA, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and Asia-Pacific.The key market players analyzed in the global shooting ranges market report includeInVeris Training SolutionsAction Target, Inc.Range Systems, Inc.Cubic CorporationVirtra Training Systems, Inc.Saab ABSimilar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defense Industry:Airborne Fire Control Radar MarketAirborne Sensors Market

