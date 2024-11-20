SGS Launches SGS SMART: A Cloud-Based Platform To Optimize Supply Chain Management For The Consumer Products Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SGS SMART transforms management for businesses through a single, customer-focused platform

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is proud to announce the global launch of SGS SMART – a comprehensive cloud-based chain management for the consumer products industry.Successfully launching a consumer product onto a competitive depends on a complex series of processes that require transparency, focused management and seamless access across all areas of the supply chain. Gaining control over these processes provides critical insights and helps businesses save time, money and resources.SGS SMART transforms supply chain management for businesses. Through a single, customer-focused platform, users can initiate tests and inspections for their products and facilities and receive and review data. All information can be accessed in real-time, 24/7, with advanced data analytics delivering business intelligence that enhances decision-making and boosts supply chain efficiency.Customizable to client requirements, SGS SMART accelerates the testing and inspection process, from request to report delivery. It allows the uploading of third-party test reports to enable complete supply chain oversight, facilitates collaborations through embedded communications and, for US importers, simplifies the Consumer Product Safety Commission's (CPSC) upcoming eFiling process, expected to become mandatory in 2025.“SGS SMART has been instrumental in addressing our business challenges by streamlining the processes for us and enhancing data accuracy. The platform's intuitive interface and real-time insights allow us to make informed decisions quickly. What we like most about the SGS SMART is its ability to easily integrate with our existing systems, providing a seamless user experience. The ongoing updates and dedicated support from the SGS SMART team consistently enhance our operations and reflect a commitment to Creative, which is one of the core values of our company. We are looking forward to seeing more exciting updates to it.”– Colin Jiang, Senior Quality Manager for Office Depot Merchandising (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.SGS SMART is an innovation-driven platform that enhances compliance processes for consumer product suppliers, brands and retailers. It delivers an exceptional, customer-centric digital solution that empowers businesses with real-time control over their supply chain operations.Charles Ly Wa Hoï, Executive Vice President, Connectivity & Products and Health & Nutrition, SGS, commented:“As supply chains grow increasingly complex, SGS SMART offers an innovative and accessible solution. It not only speeds up the process of ordering and managing tests and inspections worldwide but also equips businesses with the intelligence needed to optimize their supply chain.”Effective supply chain management starts by asking the right questions. With SGS SMART, you find the right answers.Learn more about SGS SMARTAbout SGSWe are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.​​​​​​​

