Belmont City Press Continues To Showcase Industry Experts On Tell Us A Story Podcast

Experts share insights on emotional intelligence, business growth, spiritual alignment and overcoming obstacles to empower listeners in their own success.

- Red Hilton Belmont City Press LLC, Host of Tell Us a Story PodcastBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Belmont City Press LLC continues its commitment to providing thought-provoking content on its Tell Us a Story podcast, highlighting professionals from diverse industries who share their unique knowledge, experiences, and strategies for overcoming challenges and achieving success. The latest episodes feature experts who are dedicated to helping individuals and businesses grow, each bringing a depth of insight that listeners can apply to their own journeys.Whitney Riley: Healing Hidden Resistance to Unlock PotentialIn an enlightening episode, Whitney Riley, founder of Start Your Better Life and author of Make Everything Easier: Get What You Want by Healing Hidden Resistance, discusses her approach to helping clients overcome the emotional roadblocks that hold them back. Riley explains how hidden resistance can prevent people from achieving their goals, whether it's in business, relationships, or personal growth. She offers practical exercises and insights into understanding the power of mindset and emotional intelligence, making complex emotional healing accessible and actionable. Listeners will gain valuable tools for cutting the chains of resistance and living a more fulfilled life. Learn more about Riley's work at StartYourBetterLifeDominique Levesque: Aligning Business Decisions with Spiritual GiftsIn this transformative episode, Tell Us a Story welcomes Dominique Levesque, founder of Intention in Flow, an Energy Conductor, GeoLove Healer, and soul-led business coach. Levesque shares how entrepreneurs can tap into their spiritual gifts, trust their intuition, and align their business decisions with their soul's purpose. She discusses the essence of soul-led entrepreneurship and how embracing higher awareness can lead to fulfillment, balance, and professional success. By integrating tools like the GeoLove Healing Method, Levesque guides listeners on how to make aligned decisions and flow through challenges with trust and authenticity. For more about her spiritual business coaching, visit IntentionInFlow.Tammy Johnston: Guiding Entrepreneurs Through the Crucial First YearsTammy Johnston, the Hold Your Hand and Kick Your A88 Business Coach and founder of KSA Business, brings over two decades of experience to Tell Us a Story. Specializing in helping small businesses survive and thrive beyond the treacherous first two years, Johnston shares her practical advice on building a business that lasts. Her discussion includes essential strategies for overcoming the mental and financial hurdles that often trip up new entrepreneurs, from financial literacy and effective marketing to building advisory teams and dealing with negative self-talk. Johnston's straightforward, battle-tested guidance is invaluable for anyone serious about creating a sustainable, profitable business. Discover more at KSABusiness.Lainne Love: Building a Legacy of Love and ImpactIn an inspiring episode, Tell Us a Story features Lainne Love, an award-winning Spiritual Psychology Coach, bestselling author of How to Use Hypnosis to Master Your Brain, and founder of A Bigger Mission. Love shares her journey of breaking free from toxic patterns to create a legacy of love for her family and community. Her expertise in Universal Law, Metaphysics, and subconscious reprogramming empowers spiritually driven innovators, leaders, and entrepreneurs to build their Bigger Mission. She offers listeners practical advice on how to identify and clear obstacles, energize their purpose, and contribute positively to humanity. Love's unique approach blends spiritual psychology with actionable strategies for personal and collective growth. Learn more about her mission at Lainne.Livia Lowder: Elevating Emotional Intelligence for a Better LifeIn this engaging episode, Tell Us a Story welcomes Livia Lowder, an emotional intelligence (EQ) expert and coach who is dedicated to helping Millennials overcome daily challenges and build fulfilling lives. Lowder discusses the importance of developing self-awareness, self-regulation, and social skills to make better decisions and cultivate healthier relationships. She also addresses the role of emotional intelligence in leadership and personal growth, providing listeners with tools to enhance their EQ. With her podcast launched on June 27th and a supportive membership community soon to follow, Lowder is committed to empowering individuals to become more emotionally resilient and aligned with their purpose. Discover more at linktr/livialowder.About Belmont City Press :Belmont City Press LLC is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. The company is committed to empowering professionals by giving them a platform to share their knowledge and experiences with a wider audience. Through its Tell Us a Story podcast, Belmont City Press connects listeners with industry leaders and experts who provide meaningful, actionable insights to inspire personal and professional growth. Belmont City Press offers coaching, publishing, and public relations services, with a focus on helping entrepreneurs and business owners establish themselves as go-to experts in their niche.

