Introducing a new best-practice framework for investor segmentation to drive AuM growth, build stronger investor relations, and reduce costs.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick Mehrhoff, Founder of FundMarketers , an all-in-one marketing agency specializing in fund managers has unveiled its latest eBook, Investor Segmentation and Analysis: Investor Segmentation Strategies for Multi-Generational Fund Management, offering asset management professionals a revolutionary framework for investor segmentation. The framework addresses the challenges with traditional segmentation methods still prevalent in the industry and provides actionable solutions to meet the complex demands of today's investors.TheChallenge - Traditional Segmentation Methods That Fail Modern InvestorsInvestor expectations have evolved. Whether dealing with high-net-worth individuals or institutional clients, motivations, behaviors, and goals now go far beyond simple demographics. Unfortunately, many fund managers continue to rely on traditional segmentation methods that fail to capture these complexities.It results in:- Missed opportunities for growth in Assets under Management (AuM).- Ineffective diversification of client bases.- Reduced investor loyalty and increased acquisition costs.“Traditional segmentation taught at universities is like reading the cover of a book claiming to know the story – it may seem good in theory but fails in practice,” says Patrick Mehrhoff, CEO and Founder of FundMarketers“To engage investors, you must understand the emotions, motivations, and decisions driving every chapter of their lives in a way that works in the real world.”Key insights from the eBook includeChapter 1: Introduction – Why Traditional Investor Segmentation Fails.Gain real-world insights into the limitations of outdated segmentation methods.Chapter 2: The Seven Pillars of Investor Segmentation.Discover a comprehensive framework to understand the motivations and decision-making processes of today's multi-generational investors.Chapter 3: Use Cases – Applying the Seven Pillars of Investor Segmentation.Learn how to transform corporate strategy, marketing, and sales with practical applications of the MEHRHOFF Framework.Chapter 4: Future Perspective – The Evolving Nature of Investor Segmentation.Adapting to emerging trends, technologies, and the needs of multi-generational clients in a rapidly changing post-COVID world."The reliance on superficial categorizations based on demographics limits fund managers' ability to achieve both top-line growth and bottom-line goals. By embracing a best-practice framework that get's into emotions, motivations, and behaviors, fund managers will drive AuM growth, build diverse and loyal client relationships, and reduce acquisition costs", summarizes Patrick Mehrhoff, CEO and Founder of FundMarketersAvailability”Investor Segmentation and Analysis" is now available for download on the FundMarketers website . Fund managers, investor relations professionals, and marketing executives are encouraged to leverage the intelligence provided to enhance their digital strategies and investor satisfaction.

