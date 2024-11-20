عربي


Kuwait Acting PM Heads To Qatar For GCC Ministerial Meeting


11/20/2024 5:08:41 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of Defense sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah left for Qatar on Wednesday to participate in the 41st meeting of GCC ministers of interior. (end)
