Kuwait Acting PM Heads To Qatar For GCC Ministerial Meeting
Date
11/20/2024 5:08:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of Defense sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah left for Qatar on Wednesday to participate in the 41st meeting of GCC ministers of interior. (end)
