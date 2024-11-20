Kuwait Acting PM Heads To Qatar For GCC Ministerial Meeting

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister, of Interior and Minister of Defense Fahad Yusuf left for Qatar on Wednesday to participate in the 41st meeting of GCC ministers of interior. (end) ajr

