BIOVAXYS PARTNER SPAYVAC FOR WILDLIFE, INC., SCALES-UP VACCINE PRODUCTION CAPACITY

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF ) ("BioVaxys") and SpayVac for Wildlife, Inc. are pleased to jointly announce that SpayVac for Wildlife, Inc.'s Madison, Wisconsin laboratory and production facility is now fully able to its cutting-edge contraceptive vaccines, including its well-established pZP vaccine ("SpayVac®") and its newest GnRH vaccine for commercial aquaculture and other species.

SpayVac® vaccines produced in the Madison facility ready for shipment for the EU feral horse project

The scaled-up production capacity will support wider SpayVac availability for field trials and market seeding studies, the production ramp-up in preparation for a SpayVac launch in the near future, as well as new antigen formulations tailored for diverse animal contraceptive needs. The ability to produce two different lines of vaccine is a significant advancement following

SpayVac for Wildlife's recent announcement of completing the set-up of its Madison-based research and production facility. "Part of our use of proceeds from ongoing fundraising will be to further scale up so we can produce tens of thousands of vaccines," said SpayVac's CEO, Tom D'Orazio.

Recently, large-scale shipments were made by SpayVac for Wildlife to support a major feral horse population management project in Europe, underscoring their commitment to expanding animal population control efforts globally. This follows the production of vaccine for an immunocontraception

project in Southeast Asia this past summer.

Ursula Bechert, DVM, PhD, SpayVac VP for Research and Development, shared, "We continue to build momentum with ongoing trials in collaboration with the U.S. government and the EU, as well as a prominent aquaculture genetics company, focusing on a potential alternative to induced triploidy, which results in sterility but leaves fish more susceptible to disease."

SpayVac is based on a patented liposome-based antigen delivery platform technology, licensed from BioVaxys ( ), which has demonstrated a robust and sustained immune response in several species. SpayVac for Wildlife's single-dose, multi-year vaccines will address the fertility-control needs in wildlife, agricultural production animals, and commercial aquaculture markets.



BioVaxys is also developing its own vaccines based on the patented liposome-based antigen delivery platform technology for multiple human indications in infectious disease, oncology, and allergy, with several programs in clinical development.

Kenneth Kovan, BioVaxys President & Chief Operating Officer, stated, "SpayVac for Wildlife, already a leader in developing breeding control, will leverage its scaled-up capacity to shorten the product-development cycle allowing them to further expand their pipeline using BioVaxys' technology platforms as engines for innovation with new products."

About SpayVac for Wildlife, Inc.

SpayVac for Wildlife, Inc., ( ) based in Madison, Wisconsin, develops humane fertility-control vaccines for animals. SpayVac contraceptive vaccines are effective in a variety of species for multiple years with just a single injection. SpayVac is a combination of an active ingredient encapsulated in a proprietary lipid nanoparticle. For questions about this research or SpayVac in general, please email

[email protected] .



About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. ( )

is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on its DPXTM immune-educating technology platform and its HapTenix© "neoantigen" tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization for food allergy, and other immunological diseases. Through a unique and differentiated mechanism of action, the DPXTM platform delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), based on the DPXTM platform, and is in Phase IIB clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant Ovarian Cancer. MVP-S delivers antigenic peptides from survivin, a well-recognized cancer antigen commonly overexpressed in advanced cancers, and also delivers an innate immune activator and a universal CD4 T cell helper peptide. MVP-S has been well tolerated and has demonstrated defined clinical benefit in multiple cancer indications as well as the activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response. BioVaxys is also developing DPXTM+SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy combining antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously, DPXTM-RSV for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, DPX+rPA for peanut allergy prophylaxis, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using its proprietary HapTenix© "neoantigen" tumor cell construct platform for refractive late-stage ovarian cancer.

BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF ). For more information, visit and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

