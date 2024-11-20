(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's national team ended 2024 on a disappointing note. The squad drew 1-1 with Uruguay at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador. This match was part of the South American qualifiers for 2026. Uruguay took the lead through Valverde, but Gerson equalized for Brazil.



The result dropped Brazil to fifth place in the standings with 18 points. They now sit just six points ahead of Venezuela, the first team outside the qualification zone. Uruguay, meanwhile, holds second place with 20 points, trailing Argentina by three.



Brazil's next matches are scheduled for March 2025. They will face Colombia at home and Argentina away in the qualifiers. Uruguay will host Argentina and visit Bolivia. The exact dates are yet to be confirmed by CONMEBOL .







The match began with Brazil controlling possession and attempting to press. However, they struggled to break through Uruguay's solid defense. Despite numerous passes around the penalty area, clear shooting opportunities were scarce.



Brazil's best chance came early. Vinicius Junior received a good pass from Gerson inside the box. His powerful shot went wide of Rochet's goal. Uruguay's first attack came at the 20-minute mark. Pellistri found space in the area but fumbled his chance.

Brazil's World Cup Qualification Struggles Continue with Uruguay Draw

The second half saw Brazil adopt a more aggressive approach. Savinho and Raphinha both created chances for the team. However, it was Uruguay who struck first. Valverde scored with a well-placed shot from the edge of the box at the 54-minute mark.



Brazil's response was swift. Gerson equalized with a stunning volley after a cross from Raphinha. The home team then pushed for a winner, introducing more attackers. Despite their efforts, they couldn't find the decisive goal.



The draw leaves Brazil in a precarious position in the qualifiers. With tough matches against Colombia and Argentina looming, the team faces an uphill battle. The pressure is mounting on coach Dorival Júnior to improve results and secure World Cup qualification.



