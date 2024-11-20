King Departs For UAE

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) – King Abdullah II departed on Wednesday for a visit to the United Arab Emirates.His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was sworn in as Regent in the presence of the Cabinet Members.

