King Departs For UAE


11/20/2024 4:36:10 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) – his majesty King Abdullah II departed on Wednesday for a visit to the United Arab Emirates.
His Royal Highness crown prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was sworn in as Regent in the presence of the Cabinet Members.

Jordan News Agency

