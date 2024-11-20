King Receives EU High Representative

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Wednesday received High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell.During a meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty commended Borrell's efforts to strengthen relations between Jordan and the EU.The King highlighted recent regional developments and the EU's important role in achieving peace and stability in the region.Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.

