Atnorth And Shearwater Geoservices Win Hpcwire Readers' Choice Award

The partnership between Shearwater and atNorth has been recognized in the 'Top Efficient HPC Achievements' category.

REYKJAVÍK,

Iceland, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth ,

the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, today announced recognition from the HPCwire Readers' Choice Awards for its partnership with Shearwater Geoservices.

Shearwater Geoservices

migrated their UK

HPC

infrastructure to atNorth's ICE02 data center in Iceland resulting in a 92% reduction in CO2 emissions and 85% cost savings. These impressive results have led to the businesses being awarded the 'Top Energy Efficient HPC Achievements' award.

The migration was driven by rising energy costs and the impending introduction of mandatory carbon footprint reporting legislation. Despite initial concerns over latency, comprehensive testing and collaboration ensured a highly successful transition.

The HPCwire Readers' Choice Awards aim to recognize the exceptional contributions and groundbreaking innovations within the global HPC community.

With sustainability being integral to both atNorth and Shearwater's businesses, this accolade is further opportunity to illustrate an environmentally responsible solution to High Performance Computing (HPC).

"Our work with Shearwater demonstrates the benefits of responsible colocation," says Anders Fryxell, Chief Sales Officer at atNorth. "Our highly energy efficient data centers and optimal Nordic locations essentially allow clients to decarbonize their compute - something that is fundamental for the future sustainability of our planet."

"Our partnership with atNorth has given us a true competitive advantage in several areas - from lower power usage and better hosting capabilities to cost effective and sustainable air cooling that doesn't impact the climate," says Nick Riddalls, Hemispheric Head of Processing, Shearwater Geoservices. "We hope the recognition of our work together inspires other data intensive enterprises to address the carbon footprint of their IT workloads."

atNorth has also won the 'Special Award for Sustainability' at

the IDC Future Enterprise Awards , the 'Digital Infrastructure Project of the Year' prize at the Tech Capital Awards , the 'Colocation Provider of the Year' award at the Electrical Review & Data Centre Review Excellence Awards . The business also won the 'Location Award' for Iceland at the Tech Capital Awards last year and has been included in TechRound's Sustainability60

list that celebrates the most exciting sustainability companies across the

UK

and Europe.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading

High-Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.



With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland and Ballerup, Denmark in early 2025, as well as its tenth under development in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark.

