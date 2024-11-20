(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Germany's MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation grows at 3.2% CAGR, supported by its dual insurance system, a focus on quality care, and regulatory trust in new technologies for minimally invasive treatments.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market is set to expand significantly, with estimates indicating a market valuation of USD 168.13 million in 2024 and a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% through 2034. By the end of the forecast period, the market is anticipated to achieve a value of USD 227.56 million , driven by advancements in technology, regulatory approvals, and enhanced healthcare accessibility.

A Minimally Invasive Breakthrough in Neurology:

MRI guided neurosurgical ablation represents a minimally invasive technique that is transforming the treatment landscape for critical neurological conditions. This innovative approach is used to manage medical challenges such as:



Brain metastases

Radiation necrosis

Glioma Epilepsy (with drug-resistant epilepsy being the most common indication)

The technique enables precise targeting of diseased tissues, reducing recovery times and improving patient outcomes. Recent advancements have seen the increasing adoption of non-cooled laser systems, enhancing efficiency and expanding the scope of applications.

Key Market Drivers:



Regulatory Approvals : Leading market players are securing approvals across multiple countries to broaden access and boost revenue.

Insurance Coverage : The growing inclusion of MRI guided neurosurgical ablation in insurance policies has significantly enhanced its affordability and accessibility, driving demand. Combination Therapies : The integration of MRI guided ablation with drug therapies is yielding promising results, offering a comprehensive treatment solution for patients.



Future Prospects:

With advancements in technology and a growing focus on patient-centric care, the MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market is set to witness consistent growth. As healthcare providers and insurers continue to recognize the value of this minimally invasive approach, its adoption is expected to become more widespread, ensuring better outcomes for patients with challenging neurological conditions.

Key Takeaways: MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market

The global MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market is projected to grow from USD 168.13 million in 2024 to USD 227.56 million by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period.



USA : Expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2%.

Canada : Anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.3%.

Europe :



Germany and France will see growth at 3.2% CAGR.

Italy will follow with a CAGR of 2.8%.

Asia :



China leads with a CAGR of 3.9%, closely followed by Japan at 3.8%. India stands out with the highest growth at 5.6% CAGR.



Epilepsy Treatments : Dominated the market with a 50.9% value share in 2024. Hospitals : Accounted for the largest share among end users, contributing 43.4% of the market value in 2024.

Competitive Landscape of the MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market:

The MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation industry is marked by significant advancements driven by a strong emphasis on research and development. Market leaders are continuously enhancing their systems, introducing cutting-edge functionalities that surpass previous iterations.

Due to the high costs associated with MRI-guided neurosurgical procedures, industry players are actively pursuing insurance coverage to make these procedures more accessible. This effort is expected to boost the number of procedures performed, thereby increasing the demand for MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation systems and driving revenue growth.





Recent Developments in the MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market:



May 2024: Monteris Medical unveiled the NeuroBlate® NB3 FullFire® 1.6mm laser probe, designed for use with its NeuroBlate System, further enhancing precision and versatility in neurosurgical ablation.

February 2024: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) announced insurance coverage for the innovative focused ultrasound pallidotomy procedure, a key addition to their comprehensive Parkinson's disease treatment offerings. January 2024: Insightec launched the Exablate Prime, an upgraded version of its Exablate Neuro platform, designed to improve the efficiency and outcomes of MRI-guided neurosurgical procedures.



Download the full report for in-depth insights .

Key Players of the MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Industry:



Medtronic plc

Insightec

Monteris Medical Inc. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.

MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market Segmentation:

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is segmented into MRI guided laser therapy systems, MRI guided focused ultrasound systems, and accessories.

By Treatment Type:

In terms of treatment types, the industry is bifurcated into brain metastases, radiation necrosis, glioma, epilepsy, and other treatments.

By End User:

In terms of end use, the industry is segregated into hospitals, cancer treatment centers, specialized surgical centers (neurology and neurosurgery centers), and academic & research institutes.

French Translation

Le marché mondial de l'ablation neurochirurgicale guidée par IRM est appelé à se développer de manière significative, avec des estimations indiquant une valorisation du marché de 168,13 million USD en 2024 et un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) prévu de 3,1 % jusqu'en 2034. D'ici la fin de la période de prévision, le marché devrait atteindre une valeur de 227,56 millions USD , grâce aux progrès technologiques, aux approbations réglementaires et à l'amélioration de l'accessibilité aux soins de santé.

Une percée mini-invasive en neurologie :

L'ablation neurochirurgicale guidée par IRM représente une technique peu invasive qui transforme le paysage du traitement des affections neurologiques critiques. Cette approche novatrice est utilisée pour gérer des défis médicaux tels que :



Métastases cérébrales

Nécrose radique

Gliome Épilepsie (l'épilepsie résistante aux médicaments étant l'indication la plus courante)

Cette technique permet de cibler précisément les tissus malades, de réduire les temps de récupération et d'améliorer les résultats pour les patients. Les progrès récents ont vu l'adoption croissante de systèmes laser non refroidis , améliorant l'efficacité et élargissant le champ d'applications.

Principaux moteurs du marché :



Approbations réglementaires : Les principaux acteurs du marché obtiennent des approbations dans plusieurs pays afin d'élargir l'accès et d'augmenter les revenus.

Couverture d'assurance : L'inclusion croissante de l'ablation neurochirurgicale guidée par IRM dans les polices d'assurance a considérablement amélioré son abordabilité et son accessibilité, ce qui a stimulé la demande. Thérapies combinées : L'intégration de l'ablation guidée par IRM avec des thérapies médicamenteuses donne des résultats prometteurs, offrant une solution de traitement complète pour les patients.



Perspectives d'avenir :

Avec les progrès de la technologie et l'accent croissant mis sur les soins centrés sur le patient, le marché de l'ablation neurochirurgicale guidée par IRM devrait connaître une croissance constante. Alors que les prestataires de soins de santé et les assureurs continuent de reconnaître la valeur de cette approche mini-invasive, son adoption devrait se généraliser, garantissant de meilleurs résultats pour les patients atteints de maladies neurologiques difficiles .

Principaux points à retenir : Marché de l'ablation neurochirurgicale guidée par IRM

1. Aperçu de la croissance du marché :

o Le marché mondial de l'ablation neurochirurgicale guidée par IRM devrait passer de 168,13 millions USD en 2024 à 227,56 millions USD d'ici 2034, avec un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 3,1 % au cours de la période de prévision.

2. Perspectives régionales :

o États-Unis : croissance prévue à un TCAC de 2,2 %.

o Canada : croissance prévue à un TCAC de 2,3 %.

o l'Europe :

 L'Allemagne et la France connaîtront une croissance à un TCAC de 3,2 %.

 L'Italie suivra avec un TCAC de 2,8 %.

o Asie :

 La Chine est en tête avec un TCAC de 3,9 %, suivie de près par le Japon à 3,8 %.

 L'Inde se distingue par la croissance la plus élevée avec un TCAC de 5,6 %.

3. Performance du segment :

o Traitements de l'épilepsie : a dominé le marché avec une part de valeur de 50,9 % en 2024.

o Hôpitaux : Ils représentaient la plus grande part parmi les utilisateurs finaux, contribuant à 43,4 % de la valeur du marché en 2024.

Paysage concurrentiel du marché de l'ablation neurochirurgicale guidée par IRM :

L'industrie de l'ablation neurochirurgicale guidée par IRM est marquée par des avancées significatives grâce à un fort accent mis sur la recherche et le développement. Les leaders du marché améliorent continuellement leurs systèmes, en introduisant des fonctionnalités de pointe qui surpassent les itérations précédentes.

En raison des coûts élevés associés aux procédures neurochirurgicales guidées par IRM, les acteurs de l'industrie recherchent activement une couverture d'assurance pour rendre ces procédures plus accessibles. Cet effort devrait augmenter le nombre de procédures effectuées, augmentant ainsi la demande de systèmes d'ablation neurochirurgicale guidés par IRM et stimulant la croissance des revenus.

Développements récents sur le marché de l'ablation neurochirurgicale guidée par IRM :



Mai 2024 : Monteris Medical a dévoilé la sonde laser NeuroBlate® NB3 FullFire® 1,6 mm, conçue pour être utilisée avec son système NeuroBlate, améliorant encore la précision et la polyvalence de l'ablation neurochirurgicale.

Février 2024 : Anthem Blue Cross et Blue Shield (BCBS) ont annoncé une couverture d'assurance pour la procédure innovante de pallidotomie par ultrasons focalisés, un ajout clé à leur offre complète de traitement de la maladie de Parkinson. Janvier 2024 : Insightec a lancé Exablate Prime, une version améliorée de sa plateforme Exablate Neuro, conçue pour améliorer l'efficacité et les résultats des procédures neurochirurgicales guidées par IRM.



Principaux acteurs de l'industrie de l'ablation neurochirurgicale guidée par IRM :



Medtronic plc

Insightec

Monteris Médical Inc. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.

Segmentation du marché de l'ablation neurochirurgicale guidée par IRM :

Par produit :

En termes de produit, l'industrie est segmentée en systèmes de thérapie laser guidés par IRM, systèmes d'échographes focalisés guidés par IRM et accessoires.

Par type de traitement :

En termes de types de traitement, l'industrie est divisée en métastases cérébrales, radionécrose, gliome, épilepsie et autres traitements.

Par utilisateur final :

En termes d'utilisation finale, l'industrie est divisée en hôpitaux, centres de traitement du cancer, centres chirurgicaux spécialisés (centres de neurologie et de neurochirurgie) et instituts universitaires et de recherche.

Par région :

Les principaux pays d'Amérique du Nord, d'Amérique latine, d'Europe occidentale, d'Europe de l'Est, d'Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d'Asie de l'Est, du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique ont été couverts par le rapport.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa have been covered in the report.

Author by:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

The MRI transport market size is projected to be valued at USD 2,453.72 Million in 2022 and is expected to rise to USD 5,297.39 Million by 2032. The demand for MRI transport is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The global MRI compatible patient monitoring systems market share holds a forecasted share of USD 3,851.4 million in 2022 and is likely to surpass USD 5,958.6 million by 2032, moving ahead with a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The global MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems market demand is expected to enjoy a valuation of USD 234.8 Million by the end of 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 and 2032 to reach a valuation of USD 580.3 Million by 2032.

Handheld Dental X-Ray Systems Market Trends is expected to enjoy a valuation of USD 211.9 million by the end of the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach a valuation of ~USD 397.1 Million by the year 2032.

Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Market Outlook is estimated to be valued at USD 3,873.7 million in 2023. Further projections show that growth is expected to continue with an annual growth rate of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033. By the end of this forecast period in 2033, this portable X-ray machine market value could reach USD 7,272.7 million, marking a key milestone.

X-Ray Positioning Devices Market Overview is projected to be valued at USD 280.91 Million in 2022 and is expected to rise to USD 606.46 Million by 2032. The sales of x-ray positioning devices are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Growth is expected to expand from USD 2.5 billion in 2024 to USD 56.1 billion by 2034. By 2034, the market is projected to surge at 36.7% CAGR.

Ophthalmic Surgical Market Development is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034. The market value is projected to increase from USD 13,937.8 million in 2024 to USD 24,194.2 million by 2034.

Ultrasound Market Opportunity is set to be valued at USD 11.70 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 20.40 billion by 2034, exhibiting a modest CAGR of 5.80% over the forecast period.

Synthetic Biology Market Forecast is expected to rise from USD 3.75 billion in 2024 to USD 31.73 billion by 2034, growing at a lucrative 23.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube