Kinematics Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Controller Leader P4Q

- Kinematics' CEO John PayneLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kinematics , a global leader in intelligent motion control today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire P4Q , an leader in for solar tracker controllers, industrial automation, sensors, and cloud-based monitoring. This strategic acquisition will enable Kinematics to better serve the world's leading solar tracker original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with expanded global reach and a unified motion control solution that simplifies installation, commissioning, and maintenance.Kinematics is a portfolio company of Angeleno Group , a long-standing clean energy and climate solutions venture capital and growth equity investment firm, based in the U.S.Headquartered in Spain with operations in Europe and the Americas, P4Q specializes in the development of high-performance electronics for solar tracking controllers, with cutting-edge technology that complements Kinematics' innovative actuation systems. By integrating P4Q's capabilities into the Kinematics portfolio of actuators, sensors and controllers, the combination will offer unprecedented energy efficiency, reliability, and precision to improve utility-scale solar production worldwide. The unified offering will support new and existing projects alike, providing solar tracker customers with the most advanced motion control systems for future installations while also giving asset owners a path toward upgrading outdated systems. The combined technologies will also become the industry's most reliable, field-tested, and bankable motion control solution.“Signing this agreement is a pivotal moment for Kinematics as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in solar tracking technology,” stated Kinematics' CEO John Payne.“Our market leading position and field-tested expertise as the most installed motion control system in the world, combined with P4Q's expertise in advanced electronics, sensors, and monitoring, will allow us to provide an even more comprehensive solution to our customers. Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of solar energy by maximizing performance and reliability of utility-scale solar tracking around the world.”With the addition of P4Q, Kinematics will be able to offer complete global support through six manufacturing facilities and seven support offices worldwide, covering key markets across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. This extensive global presence will help tracker OEMs create stronger business opportunities by ensuring timely service, technical support, and tailored solutions no matter where their projects are located."P4Q continues on a growth trajectory boosted by our previous investment from Talde Private Equity, which has strengthened our diversification strategy, attracted top talent, and inaugurated our 4,500 m2 headquarters in Spain as well as advanced service centers in Latin America," said Aitor Alapont, CEO of P4Q. "Now, in partnership with Kinematics, we will be positioned to deliver even greater value to our customers, while reaffirming the commitment and engagement of our founders and entire solutions team in this ambitious, shared vision."“We are excited to welcome the P4Q team and technology portfolio into the Kinematics family of products,” said Yaniv Tepper, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Angeleno Group.“We believe the combined technologies will be transformative for the growing utility-scale solar industry, enabling intelligence, data connectivity, field awareness and durability and bankability exceeding anything the industry has seen before.”“The continued multi-decade global expansion of renewables, along with growth vectors in industrial automation and other motion control markets, result in a meaningful opportunity for the combined engineering and product platforms of Kinematics and P4Q,” added Danny Jaffe, Partner of Angeleno Group.Citibank and TD Securities, two of North America's largest commercial banks, led the financing for the transaction.The transaction is expected to close by early 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. Kinematics is represented in the transaction by Proskauer Rose LLP and Uria Menendez. P4Q shareholders are represented by Garrigues and are financially advised by PWC.

