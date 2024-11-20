Nenasal Joins Easydmarc's MSP Program To Enhance Email Security And Deliverability For Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with NENASAL, an award-winning managed based in Wilmington, Delaware.

This partnership will help NENASAL's clients protect their email identities from being stolen and used for fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate. Their clients' email domains will be fortified through EasyDMARC's robust email authentication.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In response, NENASAL has adopted a proactive strategy to ensure the security of its clients' email domains and safeguard their sensitive data.

“At NENASAL, our dedication to advancing cybersecurity for our clients drives us to choose exceptional solutions like EasyDMARC. This partnership empowers us to protect our clients' domains against threats like phishing and spoofing while improving email deliverability and reliability. With EasyDMARC's comprehensive platform, we're able to simplify and automate the DMARC journey for our clients, providing powerful domain-level protection, greater visibility, and improved reputation management. Together with EasyDMARC, we're enhancing our clients' email security and ensuring that their communications are both credible and secure.," said Neven Savanović, CEO at NENASAL.

"We are thrilled to welcome NENASAL to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders' domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About NENASAL

NENASAL is a trusted technology partner, renowned for delivering comprehensive digital solutions tailored to meet diverse business needs. Over the years, the company has forged strong partnerships with global technology leaders, leveraging the latest advancements to provide innovative and impactful solutions. NENASAL's expertise encompasses core areas such as Software and Application Development, Digital Transformation, Cyber Security, and Process Optimization, along with specialized services in Technology Integration, Strategic Marketing, Creative Design, Consultation, and IT Infrastructure.

With a mission to empower businesses to achieve their full potential, NENASAL focuses on optimizing operations, enhancing digital reach, and delivering secure, scalable solutions. By combining deep industry insights with cutting-edge technology, the company crafts solutions that drive measurable success. Through a personalized and collaborative approach, NENASAL enables organizations to adapt to an increasingly connected world, ensuring they remain agile, efficient, and prepared to meet the demands of the future.



About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC's platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.



