Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Intershop acquires Industrial and Commercial Site in Zuchwil

20.11.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Intershop has acquired a 35,600 m2 plot with significant development potential in the industrial and commercial zone of Zuchwil (SO) from Activ-Gewerbe-Park AG. The so-called Scintilla area offers a letttable space of approximately 40,000 m2 with an ERV of CHF 4.0 million p. a. The current vacancy rate of 11% corresponds to 4,400 m2 of lettable space. After the scheduled departure of the main tenant at the end of March 2025, the total available space will be 29,900 m2. This allows for a comprehensive repositioning and income-related optimization of the site, while continuing the existing lease agreements. The property, located between Zuchwil and the city of Solothurn, has excellently access. To the west, it borders a mixed-use neighbourhood currently under redevelopment. Like this neighbourhood, the Scintilla site is expected to benefit medium- to long-term from local and regional development. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The acquisition significantly expands Intershop's portfolio of development properties, underlining and reinforcing its proven strategy of creating added value through the utilization and realization of development potential. Zahlen und Fakten Site: Scintilla-Areal, Zuchwil (SO) Adress: Allmendweg 3, 5 / Luterbachstrasse 10 4528 Zuchwil Land area: 35'566 m2 (Plot-No. 703, 704, 763, 939, 193) Usable area: 40'178 m2 Buildings: 4 pcs. Uses: Commercial, Production, Office und Retail Contact Simon Haus, CEO Florian Balschun, CFO Company portrait Intershop is the oldest real estate company listed at SIX Swiss Exchange and invests primarily in commercial properties in Switzerland. As at 30 June 2024, the portfolio comprised 44 properties with a rentable area of around 524,000 m2 and a market value of around 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests primarily in the Zurich economic area, the Lake Geneva region and along the main transport axes. The portfolio combines high earning power and security thanks to diversification of use and geography with considerable value-added potential in the developable properties. Agenda 27.02.2025 Publication of Annual Report 2024 with media and financial analyst conference 01.04.2025 62nd Annual General Meeting 26.08.2025 Publication of the Half-Year Report 2025 with online presentation for media representatives and Financial Analysts Download Press release (PDF)

