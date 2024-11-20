EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover

Circus SE to further extend its AI-solutions with intended of AI-software provider Campo Group

Circus SE to further extend its AI-solutions with intended acquisition of AI-software provider Campo Group





Circus to acquire the German robotics and AI-software player in the retail and mobility sector by way of a capital increase in kind

The transaction will fully integrate Campo's AI-based software platform into the Circus technology solutions and further enhance its AI and automation capabilities Campo Group's Managing Director, Carlo Caldi, former Executive Board Member of mobility retail leader Tank & Rast, will join the Circus Management team as part of the planned acquisition

Hamburg, 20 November 2024 – Circus (Xetra: CA1 ), a leading technology company in AI and autonomous robotics for the food service sector, today announces the signing of a term sheet for the acquisition of Campo Group, a German AI company specializing in software, robotics integrations and AI-based infrastructure solutions for fully autonomous solutions in the mobility and retail sector. This planned acquisition aims to further extend Circus's AI and automation capabilities by fully integrating the Campo technology into Circus AI-based operating system. Campo Group has developed an AI-based cloud platform that serves as powerful middleware, integrating a range of autonomous technologies to enable fully unmanned retail services. Successfully deployed by major clients, this all-in-one solution combines AI software and industrial robotics integration to deliver end-to-end automation across diverse applications, allowing to seamlessly integrate the Circus CA-1 meal production robot into the system. “Campo's AI-software platform is a powerful addition to our vision of full autonomy in service operations and will seamlessly integrate with our systems CA-1 and CircusAI”, said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus and added:“Campo brings valuable industry expertise in the retail and food service sector to Circus, supporting our vision of AI-enabled autonomy in food service.” The Managing Directors and founders of the Campo Group, Carlo Caldi and Maximilian Grönemeyer, see the acquisition as an important milestone. Carlo Caldi, commented on the planned acquisition:“Joining forces with Circus will be an incredible opportunity for Campo to expand our AI-software platform into new verticals within the food service industry. With over a decade of experience in this sector, I am a strong believer in the power of AI and robotics to automate complex service operations and significantly enhance customer experience. We look forward to combining our capabilities to jointly shape a new era of autonomy.” After completion of the transaction, Carlo Caldi shall lead Circus's expansion in the mobility, retail and convenience sector, as Managing Director Europe, building on his extensive background as a former member of the Executive Board of the Tank & Rast Group. During his time in leadership, Caldi managed a network of 1,000 roadside retail formats, catering to 500 million customers annually. He brings unparalleled expertise in operating large-scale mobility service infrastructures to Circus. With this intended acquisition, Circus strengthens its leadership in AI-based solutions, powering fully autonomous operations in the global food service market. By integrating Campo's advanced technologies into its ecosystem, Circus will further accelerate to deliver autonomous solutions in the USD 2.6 trillion food service industry. Today a non-binding term sheet was signed between Campo Group and Circus. The transaction is subject to signing of definitive agreements and expected to close within 8-10 weeks. YPOG and Heuking are acting as legal advisors to Circus on the transaction.



About Circus SE Circus SE (XETRA: CA1 ) is a global leader in AI solutions and autonomous robotics, transforming the EUR 2.6 trillion food service sector through full autonomy. With its proprietary AI platform, CircusAI, and the world's first commercially viable AI-robot in food service, CA-1, Circus is pioneering AI in food service to address industry-wide labor shortages.



About Campo Campo Group is specialized in AI-driven automation for the retail and mobility sectors, providing fully autonomous service systems through advanced robotics and cloud-based AI-software. Serving clients like Q1 Energy, Shell, and EA Enterprise, Campo's technology enables seamless 24/7 operations, transforming traditional service models with scalable, efficient automation solutions.



