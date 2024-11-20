Freight Trucking Market To Hit $4,457.4 Billion By 2031: Key Insights From Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freight Trucking Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Freight Trucking Market report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Request Sample Pages Now:The growth of the global freight trucking market is propelling, due to increase in use of telematics in automotive sector, expansion of e-commerce industry globally, and rise in urbanization. However, poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs are hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of self-driving trucks is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.The report segments the global freight trucking market on the basis of truck type, cargo type, end-user, and region.Based on truck type, the refrigerated truck segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. However, the dry van & box truck segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the market.On the basis of cargo type, the temperature controlled goods segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. However, the dry bulk goods segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.Procure Complete Research Report Now:Based on end-user, the retail and e-commerce segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. However, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the market.The global freight trucking market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report includeDeutsche Post AG, Landstar System, Inc., FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Estes Express Lines, XPO Logistics, Inc., Saia, Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Schneider National, Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., Yellow Roadway Corporation, A.P. Moller - MaerskInterested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy truck type, the refrigerated truck segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future .By cargo type, the temperature controlled goods segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By end-user, the retail and e-commerce segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.