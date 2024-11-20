Global Disaster Recovery As A Service (Draas) Market Growth: Projected To Reach $33.48 Billion By 2028 With 28.6% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Disaster Recovery as a service (DRaaS) Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $9.6 billion in 2023 to $12.23 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as rising data reliance, the need for scalability, growing data vulnerabilities, increasing IT infrastructure complexity, and a surge in cyber threats.

How Big Is the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market is anticipated to experience exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $33.48 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%. This growth is driven by factors such as the integration of AI and machine learning, continuous data protection (CDP), edge computing resilience, ransomware mitigation solutions, and multi-cloud interoperability. Key trends during the forecast period include cost optimization and scalability, enhanced resilience against natural disasters, automation and orchestration, real-time recovery expectations, and the shift to remote work.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market by Accessing a Sample Report:



What Is Driving the Growth of the Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market?

The increasing need to back up both public and private data is fueling the growth of the disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market. With 2.5 quintillion bytes of data being generated daily, unplanned system downtimes are a major contributor to data loss, often leading to the shutdown of companies. The significant potential losses and damage caused by system downtimes highlight the necessity for backup services. These services provide assurance against unforeseen disasters, thereby driving the expansion of the DRaaS market.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Share?

Major companies operating in the disaster recovery as a service (draas) market report are Amazon Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Dell Inc., The International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Size?

Leading companies in the disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market are creating technological solutions like Verinext DRaaS Managed Service to enhance their global reach. The Verinext DRaaS Managed Service solution provides secure, compliant, and flexible DRaaS services to clients who need protection against ransomware, as well as continuous data protection and availability with minimal data loss or downtime.

How Is the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Segmented?

1) By Service Type: Backup & Recovery, Real-Time Replication, Data Protection

2) By Size of Enterprise: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises

3) By Application: Banking, Financial services and insurance (BFSI), Government, IT and Telecom, Media And Entertainment, Manufacturing And Logistics, Education

Sub-Segments

1) By Cloud Type: Public, Private, Hybrid

2) By Deployment Model: Premises-to-Cloud, Cloud-to-Cloud

North America: The Leading Region in the Disaster Recovery As a Service (DRaaS) Market

The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) industry in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in disaster recovery as a service (draas) market analysis report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the disaster recovery as a service (draas) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market?

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is a cloud-based service model that allows organizations to back up their data and IT infrastructure to a third-party cloud environment. It also provides all disaster recovery orchestration through a SaaS solution, enabling businesses to restore access and functionality to their IT infrastructure following a disaster.

The Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market size, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market drivers and trends, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) global market major players, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) competitors' revenues, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) global market positioning, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2024



Data Backup And Recovery Global Market Report 2024



Cloud Services Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.