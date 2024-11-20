Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.32 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 16.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $1.57 billion in 2023 to $1.83 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as growing interest in ancestry and heritage, trends in health and wellness, effective marketing and consumer education, a desire for privacy and control over genetic information, and greater affordability and accessibility.

How Big Is the Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $3.32 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. This growth is driven by factors such as the expansion of test offerings, integration with personalized medicine, collaborations with the health and wellness sectors, advancements in genetic research, and government support and regulations. Key trends in the forecast period include the broadening of test panels, consumer education initiatives, adherence to regulatory compliance, contributions to genomic data research, and improvements in price and accessibility.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market ?

The increasing occurrence of diseases and disorders with genetic transmission is expected to drive the growth of the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market in the future. Genetic disorders are illnesses caused by mutations in a person's DNA, which can include single-gene, multifactorial, and chromosomal disorders. DTC genetic testing raises awareness of various genetic conditions, aiding in health predictions and offering personalized insights into an individual's health, disease risk, and other traits. This enables individuals to make informed decisions regarding their health and lifestyle to reduce the risk of diseases.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Share?

Major companies operating in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market report are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Konica Minolta, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Inc., Ancestry LLC, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size?

Key companies in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market are concentrating on investing in genetic research to maintain their market position. These investments offer the financial support needed for genetic testing companies to conduct research, improve technologies, expand their market presence, ensure compliance, and foster innovation.

How Is the Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Carrier Testing, Predictive Testing, Ancestry And Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomic Testing, Other Types

2) By Sample: Saliva, Urine, Blood

3) By Technology: Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips, Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Analysis

4) By Business Model: Health Planning Model, Comprehensive Genome Tests Model, Medical Precision Tests Model, Restricted Trait Tests Mode

5) By End User: Laboratories, Blood Banks, Nursing Homes, Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Home Care, Cosmetics, Other End-User

North America: The Leading Region in the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

North America was the largest region in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market. The regions covered in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market?

Direct-to-consumer genetic testing involves promoting genetic tests directly to consumers through various media channels such as radio, television, print advertisements, and the internet. Customers can purchase these tests through online marketplaces and pharmacies. Once a test kit is bought, customers provide a DNA sample to the company, granting them access to their genetic data. This process typically does not require the involvement of a healthcare professional or insurance provider, and results are delivered via a secure website, app, or written report.

The Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market size, direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market drivers and trends, direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing global market major players, direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing competitors' revenues, direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing global market positioning, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

