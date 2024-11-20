Major Driver In Digital X-Ray Devices Market 2024: Rise In Chronic Disorders Driving The Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital X-ray Devices Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The digital X-ray devices market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $11.59 billion in 2023 to $13.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This growth over the historic period is driven by lower radiation exposure, enhanced diagnostic precision, improved workflow efficiency, government policies and regulations, and the shift from analog to digital systems.

How Big Is the Global Digital X-ray Devices Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The digital X-ray devices market is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $21.89 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This growth is driven by factors such as advancements in telemedicine and remote imaging, global health emergencies, a focus on preventive healthcare, increasing outpatient imaging services, patient-centered imaging, and the worldwide expansion of healthcare infrastructure. Key trends during the forecast period include mobile and portable X-ray devices, 3D and cone beam CT imaging, the integration of artificial intelligence, digital radiography systems, dual-energy X-ray systems, and wireless connectivity with cloud-based solutions.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Digital X-ray Devices Market?

The rising prevalence of chronic conditions, like cancer, is anticipated to drive growth in the digital X-ray devices market in the coming years. Chronic conditions, such as cancer, are long-lasting medical issues that often develop gradually. Digital X-ray devices play a critical role in cancer care by providing improved imaging, minimizing radiation exposure, and enhancing diagnostic precision.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Digital X-ray Devices Market Share?

Major companies operating in the digital X-ray devices market report are Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Samsung Medison, Esaote SpA, Hitachi Ltd, Canon Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings

Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Villa Sistemi Medicali S.p.A., Konica Minolta

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Digital X-ray Devices Market Size?

Technological advancements are a prominent trend gaining traction in the digital X-ray devices market. The incorporation of AI expands the potential applications of digital X-ray devices. Artificial intelligence is employed to enhance digital X-ray devices by detecting coefficients and minimizing diagnostic errors.

How Is the Global Digital X-ray Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Technology: Direct Radiography, Computed Radiography

2) By Portability: Handheld Systems, Portable X-Ray Systems, Mobile X-Ray Systems, Floor-to-ceiling Mounted Systems, Ceiling Mounted Systems, Fixed Digital X-Ray Systems

3) By Application: General Radiography, Chest Imaging Applications, Orthopedic Applications, Cardiovascular Imaging, Other General Radiography Applications, Dental Applications, Mammography, Cancer, Fluoroscopy

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Dental Care Centers

North America: The Leading Region in the Digital X-ray Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the digital X-ray devices market share in 2023 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital x-ray devices global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Digital X-ray Devices Market?

Digital X-ray devices are digital sensors utilized for imaging the human body, replacing traditional photographic films. They enable immediate diagnostic imaging.

