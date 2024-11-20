Indigenous Leaders Outraged By Latest Destruction Of Cultural Sites Whistleblower Exposes Destruction Of Tribal Sites

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Protecting Sacred Places

This development comes as a whistleblower has brought to light the destruction of culturally significant tribal sites in the Yesah.

- Dr. Crystal CavalierMEBANE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 7 Directions of Service, an Indigenous-led organization dedicated to justice and the protection of Native sovereignty, condemns the summer actions of North Carolina lawmakers to advance harmful legislation that weakens protections for sacred tribal sites.This development comes as a whistleblower has brought to light the destruction of culturally significant tribal sites across the state, underscoring systemic failures in safeguarding American Indian heritage.During June's Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, Section 11 of HB 385 , which faced widespread public backlash for undermining sacred site protections, replaced another attempt to gut safeguards for these invaluable cultural resources. This decision flies in the face of overwhelming public outcry and pressure from state archaeologists, tribal leaders, and American Indian community members to remove the harmful amendment altogether."The destruction of our sacred sites is not only an assault on our history and culture but a violation of our inherent rights as stewards of this land," said Dr. Crystal Cavalier Keck, a citizen of the Occaneechi Band of Saponi Nation and representative of 7 Directions of Service. "The actions of lawmakers to persist with this past bill HB385's dangerous provisions-despite the clear opposition of experts and tribal communities-are an affront to justice and democracy."The whistleblower's alarming revelations of tribal site destruction further emphasize the need for stronger protections, not weaker ones. Tribal sites are not just historical artifacts; they are living connections to the traditions, identities, and histories of Native peoples. Allowing them to be desecrated erodes the cultural and spiritual fabric of American Indian communities.Seth Harris, Programs Director for 7 Directions of Service and a New River Catawba Nation citizen, responded:“The Yesah people originally inhabited much of western North Carolina, including the foothills and mountains. The modern towns of Lenoir, Wilkesboro, and Morganton were built at the sites of ancient Yesah villages and trading paths. The foothills and mountains of Western North Carolina provided important food and medicines for the Yesah, including maple sugar and medicines that did not grow anywhere else. Proper management of the Pisgah National Forest near these areas is of vital importance to the preservation of our culture. Any mismanagement of forest service lands in these areas has a direct and destructive impact on our ability to maintain our traditions and preserve the culture and history of our ancestors.”7 Directions of Service calls for:Immediate Removal of Harmful Amendments: The North Carolina Legislature must eliminate provisions like HB385 that weaken protections for sacred sites moving forward.More robust Tribal Consultation: State lawmakers must actively engage tribal elected and tribal community leaders to ensure any legislation affecting sacred sites aligns with dignity, sovereignty, and cultural preservation principles.Accountability for Site Destruction: Developers and state agencies complicit in the destruction of tribal sites must be held accountable under the law."Lawmakers must listen to the voices of Indigenous peoples, experts, and the public they serve," added Cavalier Keck. "We call on state and federal leaders to implement policies that demonstrate respect for North Carolina's Indigenous heritage and the communities working tirelessly to preserve it. Protecting our heritage is a collective responsibility that should transcend politics and partisanship."About 7 Directions of Service7 Directions of Service is an Indigenous-led organization committed to advancing health, equity, and justice within Indigenous and marginalized communities. We work to build community-driven solutions that honor cultural sovereignty, environmental stewardship, and systemic change. 7directionsofservice###

