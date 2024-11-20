Delhi Govt To Implement Work From Home For 50 Pc Govt Staff Amid Severe Air Pollution

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Delhi's Environment Gopal Rai on Wednesday shared plans to implement anti-pollution measures like work from home for employees, and odd-even vehicle scheme, as Delhi-NCR recorded air pollution more than 17 times above the acceptable levels.

As worsening smog triggered curbs on trucking and shuttered sites and schools, on Wednesday, the AAP-led government in Delhi has decided to instruct 50 per cent of government employees to work remotely.

"To reduce pollution, the Delhi government decided to implement work from home in government offices. 50 per cent of employees will work from home. For its implementation, a meeting will be held with the officials today in the Secretariat," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS, Rai said, "A meeting has been scheduled with Delhi officials today to discuss immediate measures. We plan to implement work from home while ensuring that essential services, including emergency services, continue uninterrupted.”

Gopal Rai emphasised that the AAP government's focus would be on reducing Delhi's contribution to the pollution levels in the National Capital Region while maintaining critical operations.

Gopal Rai further talked about the ongoing conversation about implementing the odd-even scheme in the national Capital, which aims to curb vehicle emissions.

He criticised the BJP for its lack of urgency in tackling the pollution crisis in North India, despite the party's governments in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and at the Centre.

“The responsibility of the BJP is five times greater than that of the AAP in Delhi. BJP-led governments in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and the Centre must also take action,” he stressed.

The Environment Minister expressed his frustration over the Central government's inaction, stating that the Delhi government has yet to receive any response regarding the emergency meeting they requested with the Union government over the pollution emergency in the region.

“We regret having to write letters to request a meeting, but still, there has been no response,” Rai added.

He called on the BJP to end its "inactivity and negligence" and swiftly convene a meeting to take decisive action in the fight against Delhi-NCR's escalating pollution crisis.

Meanwhile, Delhi's 24-hour average air quality stood at 424 in the 'severe' category as of 9 A.M on Wednesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Tuesday at 4 P.M. it was recorded at 460, also in the 'severe' range.

The AQI in Haryana's Gurugram is 384 and Faridabad is 268, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad it is 352, Greater Noida 344 and in Noida it is 316.