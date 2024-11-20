Date
Director declaration
Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.9R, Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc ('the Company') announces that Brad Ormsby, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, was appointed a Non-Executive Director of Software Circle plc with effect from 18 September 2024.
