(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Director declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.9R, Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc ('the Company') announces that Brad Ormsby, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, was appointed a Non-Executive Director of Software Circle plc with effect from 18 September 2024.

