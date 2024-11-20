Argentina’S Economic Outlook Improves Further As Risk Index Reaches Five-Year Low

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's economic landscape is showing signs of improvement. The country's risk index, a key indicator of economic health, has dropped to its lowest point in five years. This development signals a potential shift in Argentina's standing on the global stage.



The risk index, calculated by JP Morgan, fell by 3.08% on Tuesday. It now stands at 746 basis points, a level not seen since March 2019. This measures the difference between U.S. yields and those of other countries. The lower the number, the better the outlook for the country's economy.



This decline in the risk index coincides with a rise in both government bonds and local stocks. Dollar-denominated bonds saw daily increases of up to 1.8%. The "AL30C" National Government Bonds, set to mature in 2030, were particularly strong performers.







Local economic analysts attribute this positive trend to several factors. The country has been moving towards fiscal balance or surplus in recent months. Inflation, a long-standing issue for Argentina, has been slowing down. These improvements have boosted investor confidence in the country's financial markets.



The Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) has been actively building up its international reserves. This move has further strengthened the country's financial position. Additionally, projections for the government's debt repayment have become more optimistic.

Government bonds denominated in U.S. dollars have seen significant gains. Some have increased in value by as much as 1.8% in a single day. This upward trend in bond prices reflects growing investor confidence in Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations.



The country's stock market has also benefited from this positive sentiment. Local shares have been on the rise, mirroring the improvements seen in the bond market. This across-the-board increase in financial asset values suggests a broader recovery in Argentina's economic outlook.



However, it's important to note that challenges remain. Argentina's economy has faced significant hurdles in recent years, including high inflation and currency devaluation. While the current trends are encouraging, sustained improvement will require continued fiscal discipline and sound economic policies.







